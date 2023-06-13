Top REITs for June 2023

REITs With the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) 8.57 1.3 37 Service Properties Trust (SVC) 9.13 1.5 37 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) 21.90 2.3 35 Russell 1000 N/A N/A 6 Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) N/A N/A -10

Source: YCharts

Apartment Investment & Management Co.: This is a property development company that targets the multifamily market.

This is a property development company that targets the multifamily market. Service Properties Trust: Service Properties is a REIT that invests in hotels and retail net lease agreements, with more than 200 hotels located within North America. In May, Service Properties Trust released its first-quarter earnings. The REIT swung to a profit of $26 million after reporting a $120 million loss in the year-ago quarter. The trust sold 18 hotels in the first quarter, netting it $42 million, a sevenfold increase from the year before.

Service Properties is a REIT that invests in hotels and retail net lease agreements, with more than 200 hotels located within North America. In May, Service Properties Trust released its first-quarter earnings. The REIT swung to a profit of $26 million after reporting a $120 million loss in the year-ago quarter. The trust sold 18 hotels in the first quarter, netting it $42 million, a sevenfold increase from the year before. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.: Tanger Factory Outlet operates open-air outlet centers with locations in Canada and 20 states. On April 11, Tanger Factory raised its annual dividend by 11% to $0.98. Tanger Factory Outlet released its first-quarter earnings in April, reporting a 16% increase in net income and raising its full-year guidance for 2023 for funds from operations (FFO), core FFO, and net income per share.

Key Metrics for Analyzing REITs

Investors should have an understanding of specific metrics when analyzing REITs due to their specialized structure. Two key metrics used to analyze these securities include funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO).

FFO: This metric measures a company's cash flow generated through its business operations by adding and subtracting certain items from net income. Investors calculate FFO by adding depreciation and amortization charges to net income while deducting gains from property sales. FFO gives investors a more accurate reflection of operational performance, as real estate investments typically appreciate, rather than depreciate like many assets, in value over time.

AFFO: This measures a real estate company's recurring/normalized FFO after deducting capital maintenance expenditures. Many analysts consider AFFO a superior measure to FFO as it considers the ongoing costs of managing a real estate property over its life. Investors typically use AFFO to determine a company's ability to pay dividends to stockholders in the future.

Practical Example Calculating FFO and AFFO

Let's assume XYZ Ltd. reported net income of $1 million. It also incurred $50,000 and $100,000 in depreciation and amortization costs during the same reporting period. In addition, the company had a $200,000 profit from the sale of a property in its portfolio.

XYZ also reported rents of $75,000 and recurring capital expenditures (CapEx) of $100,000, which it incurred when making maintenance repairs to properties it owns.

Step 1: Calculate the FFO value.

FFO = $1,000,000 + $50,000 + $100,000 – ($200,000)

FFO = $1,150,000 – $200,000

FFO = $950,000

Step 2: Deduct recurring capital expenditures and rents from the FFO value.

AFFO = FFO – Capital Expenditures – Rent Adjustments

AFFO = $950,000 – $100,000 – $75,000

AFFO = $775,000

Advantages of Investing in REITs

Two primary advantages REITs provide investors relate to liquidity and diversification. Real estate investments have a time-tested favorable risk/return profile with less volatility compared with other assets. However, closing real estate deals typically takes weeks or months, making the asset class extremely illiquid. REITs solve this problem by having their securities traded on major stock exchanges, allowing investors to buy and sell easily.

Real estate investment requires a significant financial commitment, often limiting buyers to a specific market or type of property. Investing in REITs solves this issue by allowing investors to diversify, with many trusts holding a portfolio of different property types, such as condos, retail space, healthcare facilities, or even telecommunication infrastructure.

The comments, opinions, and analyses expressed on Investopedia are for informational purposes online. Read our warranty and liability disclaimer for more info.

As of the date this article was written, the author does not own any of the above stocks.