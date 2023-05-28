Top Retail Stocks for Q2 2023

Top retail stocks for the second quarter include MINISO Group Holding Ltd. (MNSO), Academy Sport and Outdoors Inc. (ASO), and Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS). The share prices of all three have risen by more than 65% in the past year.

Retail stocks, as represented by the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), have fallen 6% in the past 12 months compared with a 5% gain in the S&P 500.

Here are the top three retail stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum. All data below are as of May 23.

Best Value Retail Stocks

These are the retail stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.