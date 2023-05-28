Top Retail Stocks for Q2 2023

Top retail stocks for the second quarter include MINISO Group Holding Ltd. (MNSO), Academy Sport and Outdoors Inc. (ASO), and Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS). The share prices of all three have risen by more than 65% in the past year.
Retail stocks, as represented by the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), have fallen 6% in the past 12 months compared with a 5% gain in the S&P 500.
Here are the top three retail stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum. All data below are as of May 23.
Best Value Retail Stocks
These are the retail stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.
|Best Value Retail Stocks
|Price ($)
|Market Capitalization (Market Cap) ($B)
|12-Month Trailing P/E Ratio
|Macy's Inc. (M)
|14.77
|4.0
|3.5
|MarineMax Inc. (HZO)
|29.01
|0.6
|4.0
|Hibbett Inc. (HIBB)
|46.28
|0.6
|4.8
Source: YCharts
- Macy's Inc.: Macy's is an omnichannel retailer selling products primarily in department stores and online under the brands Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury. It offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, cosmetics, and other consumer goods.
- MarineMax Inc.: MarineMax is a retailer of recreational boats and yachts, as well as related equipment and services. The company also provides boat financing, insurance, and extended service contracts.
- Hibbett Inc.: Hibbett sells athletics apparel in brick-and-mortar stores and online. Hibbett's net income more than doubled on a 20% increase in sales in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Fastest Growing Retail Stocks
These are the top retail stocks as ranked by a growth model that scores companies based on a 50/50 weighting of their most recent quarterly year-over-year (YOY) percentage revenue growth and most recent quarterly YOY earnings-per-share (EPS) growth.
Sales and earnings are both critical factors in the success of a company. Ranking companies by only one growth metric makes a ranking susceptible to the accounting anomalies of that quarter (such as changes in tax law or restructuring costs) that may make one figure or the other unrepresentative of the business in general. Companies with quarterly EPS or revenue growth of more than 1,000% were excluded as outliers.
|Fastest Growing Retail Stocks
|Price ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|EPS Growth (%)
|Revenue Growth (%)
|MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI)
|1299.83
|65.3
|205
|35
|Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO)
|35.97
|4.0
|10
|43
|MINISO Group Holding Ltd. (MNSO)
|16.57
|5.2
|330
|17
Source: YCharts
- MercadoLibre Inc.: MercadoLibre is an online retailer based in Uruguay, and the company also operates a financial technology platform.
- Aritzia Inc.: Aritzia sells women's apparel and other accessories in Canada and the U.S.
- MINISO Group Holding Ltd.: MINISO is an investment holding company from China that offers lifestyle-related products such as personal care, cosmetics, electronics, toys, and textiles. MINISO opened 74 new locations in the first three months of 2023, bringing its total to 5,514—an 8% increase from the year before. Expansion and the end of China's zero-Covid policy helped boost quarterly net income fivefold.
Retail Stocks with the Most Momentum
These are the retail stocks that had the highest total return over the last 12 months.
|Retail Stocks with the Most Momentum
|Price ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|12-Month Trailing Total Return (%)
|MINISO Group Holding Ltd. (MNSO)
|16.57
|5.2
|214
|Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)
|52.67
|4.0
|75
|Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)
|124.58
|10.7
|69
|S&P 500
|N/A
|N/A
|3
|SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT)
|N/A
|N/A
|-6
Source: YCharts
- MINISO Group Holding Ltd.: See company description above.
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.: Academy Sports and Outdoors is a sporting goods and outdoor product retailer that offers a wide range of products, such as fitness equipment, footwear, firearms, fishing products, and patio furniture. Academy Sports' net income grew 11% in the last quarter of 2022, despite a 3% dip in net sales. Effective June 1, President and CEO Kevin Hicks will transition to chairman of the Board of Directors. He will be replaced as CEO by Executive Vice President Steven Lawrence.
- Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.: Dick's Sporting Goods is a brick-and-mortar and online sporting goods retailer with more than 850 stores across the U.S. In April, the company signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Boston Athletic Association, the organizer of the Boston Marathon. Dick's net income rose 17% on a 5.3% increase in net sales in the first quarter of 2023. The company paid shareholders $105 million in dividends in the quarter, more than double the $46 million paid the year before.
Analyzing Retail Stocks
While retail companies can be challenging to analyze as investment opportunities, there are several key metrics that can make the process easier. To analyze retail stocks, investors need to be aware of the most common metrics used, as well as the company-specific and macroeconomic factors that can have an impact on the underlying stock prices.
For example, investors can visit the physical and online store locations, analyze promotional activities, examine gross margin trends, and review sales-per-square-foot data. Other good metrics an investor can review include inventory/receivable trends, same-store sales, P/E ratios, and tangible book values.
The comments, opinions, and analyses expressed on Investopedia are for informational purposes online. Read our warranty and liability disclaimer for more info.
As of the date this article was written, the author does not own any of the above stocks.
Hibbett Inc. "Hibbett Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results."
MINISO Group Holding Ltd. "MINISO Group Announces March Quarter 2023 Financial Results."
Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. "Academy Sports and Outdoors Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results."
Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. "Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Planned Leadership Succession."
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. "Dick's Sporting Goods and the Boston Athletic Association Announces Multi-Year Partnership."
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. "DICK'S Sporting Goods Report First Quarter Results, Reaffirms 2023 Outlook."