Top Robotics Stocks for Q2 2023

While robots in the past were used mostly in industrial applications, robotics are now being employed for security, health care, aerospace, food and beverage uses, and education. More industries are starting to rely on automation to dramatically improve their efficiencies. Amid these advances, market research analysts have forecast the robotics market will expand to $214.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 23%.

With such an increasing investment opportunity, robot and automation stocks, as represented by the ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO), an exchange-traded fund (ETF), have outperformed the broader market. The ETF has delivered a total return of 5% over the past 12 months, higher than the relatively flat performance of the S&P 500 Index, up 0.3% in the same period.

Here are the top three robotics stocks in each category: best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum. The market performance numbers above and all company stock price data in the tables below are as of April 24, 2023.

Best Value Robotics Stocks

These are the robotics stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you're paying less for each dollar of profit generated.

But such stocks also could turn out to be a classic case of a value trap—a stock that attracts investors looking for a bargain because it seems inexpensive, relative to historical valuation multiples of the stock or versus industry peers, but that may continue to languish or drop further after an investor buys shares in the company.