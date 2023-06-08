Top Savings Rate Hits New High, Plus More Options Now Pay Over 5%

No Ongoing Balance Requirement Rate Minimum Initial Deposit Minimum Ongoing Balance Salem Five Direct 5.01% APY $10 Any amount DollarSavingsDirect 5.00% APY No minimum Any amount Newtek Bank 5.00% APY No minimum Any amount Evergreen Bank Group 5.00% APY $100 Any amount My Banking Direct 5.00% APY $500 $1 Popular Direct 5.00% APY $5,000 Any amount Ongoing Balance Requirement of $1,000+ Rate Minimum Initial Deposit Minimum Ongoing Balance CFG Bank 5.12% APY $1,000 $1,000 TotalDirectBank 5.07% APY $25,000 $2,500 CIT Bank 4.85% APY $100 $5,000 iGObanking 4.85% APY $25,000 $25,000 Ivy Bank 4.80% APY $2,500 $2,500

Source: Investopedia daily rate data

Money market accounts are another good option to consider for your cash savings, and we make the research easy with our daily ranking of the best money market account rates. Like a high-yield savings account, the best-paying money market accounts offer a great rate with easy access to your money. On top of that, money market accounts offer the ability to write checks, unlike savings accounts.

Shopping around for a top rate on a savings account enables you to earn almost 13 times the national average, which is currently 0.40% APY. And if you do your primary banking with one of the nation's largest banks, its savings account rate could be significantly lower than that, even close to zero. (Big banks don't need to compete as much for deposits as smaller institutions do, so they often offer low yields.) So it's a smart money move to shop around for a separate high-yield account.

You may notice that many of the best-paying institutions for high-yield savings accounts are online banks. But most of these are simply online divisions of established brick-and-mortar banks (sometimes branded with a different name).

Even when you encounter an online-only bank, it likely carries the same federal deposit insurance that physical banks do. If you see the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) logo or the words "FDIC Member" on a bank's website, it means up to $250,000 of your deposits—per person and per institution—are federally insured should the institution fail, regardless of bank size or whether it has physical branches.

If you've never held savings at a different bank than where you have your checking account, you might worry it'll be inconvenient to hold funds at two different banks. While transfers between banks usually take one to three days, if you don't think you'll need to move money quickly, online banking makes the process incredibly easy.

The "top rates" we quote are the highest nationally available rates Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on banks and credit unions that offer nationwide high-yield accounts. This is in stark contrast to the FDIC's published national average, which includes all banks offering a savings account, including many extremely large banks that pay almost no interest. Thus, the national average rate is always quite low, while the top rates you can unearth by shopping around are typically five, 10, or even 15 times higher.

Where Are Savings Account Rates Headed?

Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has aggressively raised the federal funds rate in an effort to combat rising inflation, which eventually reached a 40-year high in June last year. The Fed implemented seven hikes in 2022 totaling 4.25%, while this year it has added an additional three increases of 0.25% each.

Today's leading rate of 5.12% APY is not only the highest level we've seen since the Fed's rate hikes began, but likely the highest rates offered since 2007. Though our tracking of the nation's top rate goes back to 2020, we know that average savings account rates are at their highest level since at least 2009, when the FDIC began publishing national rate averages. Furthermore, the federal funds rate, a key driver of savings account rates, has not been this high since September 2007.

The Fed's rate-setting committee is meeting next week and will announce its next rate decision on Wednesday afternoon. At the time of this writing, fed funds future traders are betting almost three-to-one that the Fed will pause rate hikes. If that happens, the leading savings account rates will likely plateau as well.

But it's also possible the Fed could raise rates another time, if not next week then possibly in July or beyond. If the Fed implements another hike this year, the top rate on savings accounts is likely to climb a bit higher.

With savings rates likely at or soon hitting a peak, it's an excellent time to consider moving a portion of your savings into one of the top-paying nationwide certificates of deposit (CDs) if you can manage without the money for some time. Opening a CD would allow you to lock in a guaranteed rate at today's record levels for months or years into the future. But because there are penalties for withdrawing money early from a CD, you should only invest money you're not going to need during the CD term.



Top Savings and CD Rates vs. National Average Rates