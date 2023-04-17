Top Shipping Stocks for Q2 2023

Shipping Stocks With the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) Ardmore Shipping Corp. (ASC) 14.45 0.6 169 Eneti Inc. (NETI) 8.93 0.3 41 Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) 3.49 0.7 32 Russell 1000 Index N/A N/A -9 Dow Jones U.S. Marine Transportation Index N/A N/A 7

Source: YCharts

Ardmore Shipping Corp.: Ardmore transports petroleum and chemical products worldwide. The company owns and operates over 20 vessels.

Ardmore transports petroleum and chemical products worldwide. The company owns and operates over 20 vessels. Eneti Inc.: Eneti has five wind turbine installation vessels to construct offshore wind turbine generators. The company changed its name and business model in 2021 from Scorpio Bulkers Inc., a dry bulk marine shipping company. Eneti reported its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 9, with a net income of $12 million on revenue that more than doubled compared to Q4 2021. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Seajacks UK Ltd., was awarded a European contract for assistance in producing an NG2500 vessel worth approximately $4 million in revenue.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.: See company description.

Trends in the Shipping Industry

The shipping industry was hurt by the supply chain crisis during the worst periods of the pandemic and its aftermath. Numerous factors contributed to the crisis, including the war between Russia and Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Those developments led shipping companies to run into delays in docking vessels and have forced companies to cancel shipments across major trade lanes. In particular, shipping capacity along the route between Asia and the west coast of the U.S. was 25% below historic levels earlier this year. A broader slowdown in the economy could pose further challenges to the industry if consumer and industrial demand for a variety of products declines.

Advantages of Shipping Stocks

The shipping industry is crucial for the transport of food, fuel, raw materials, and manufactured goods around the world, and moves roughly 11 billion tons of goods per year. Because of the vital role that shipping companies play, they are likely to remain critically important. Additionally, the shipping industry has the lowest environmental impact within the transport segment when measured on a per-ton basis, making it a likely area of interest as investors weigh climate impact.

