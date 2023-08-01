Top Shipping Stocks for Q3 2023

Top shipping stocks this month include Eneti Inc., Seacor Marine Holdings Inc., and Nordic American Tankers Ltd., all of whose share prices have risen by more than 70% this past year.

Shipping stocks overall, represented by the Dow Jones U.S. Marine Transportation Index, have risen 25% in the past 12 months compared with a 16% gain for the Russell 1000, a benchmark for U.S. large-capitalization stocks.

Here are the top three shipping stocks in the categories of best value, fastest growth, and most momentum. All data is as of July 19.

Best Value Shipping Stocks

These are the shipping stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.