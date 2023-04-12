Top Silver Stocks for Q2 2023

Silver mining companies are engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. These companies often mine for other metals and minerals besides silver, such as zinc, lead, copper, and gold. Silver is often a byproduct produced from mining these other metals. Some big names in the industry include Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), Hecla Mining Co. (HL), and SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM).

After a volatile year, silver futures have nearly recovered to levels last seen in April 2022. Though silver stocks, represented by the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL), have underperformed the broader market over the past year. SIL has returned -17% over the past 12 months, well below the benchmark Russell 1000's total return of -8%.

Here are the top three silver stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the best performance. All data are as of April 10.



Best Value Silver Stocks

These are the silver stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. For companies in the early stages of development or industries suffering from major shocks, this can be substituted as a rough measure of a business's value. A business with higher sales eventually could produce more profit when it either achieves or returns to profitability. The P/S ratio shows how much you're paying for the stock for each dollar of sales generated.