Top Small-Cap Stocks for April 2023

Small-Cap Stocks With the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) Ardmore Shipping Corp. (ASC) 15.14 0.6 242 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) 43.70 1.5 215 TransMedic Group Inc. (TMDX) 75.87 2.4 213 Russell 1000 N/A N/A -15 Russell 2000 N/A N/A -18

Source: YCharts

Ardmore Shipping Corp.: Ardmore Shipping transports petroleum and chemical products worldwide. The company owns and operates over 20 vessels.

Ardmore Shipping transports petroleum and chemical products worldwide. The company owns and operates over 20 vessels. Teekay Tankers Ltd.: Teekay Tankers is a marine transportation and logistics company located in Bermuda with a fleet of 50 tankers. Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 doubled from the year before owing to historically high tanker rates. Net income was $146 million compared with a $40 million loss the year before.

Teekay Tankers is a marine transportation and logistics company located in Bermuda with a fleet of 50 tankers. Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 doubled from the year before owing to historically high tanker rates. Net income was $146 million compared with a $40 million loss the year before. TransMedics Group Inc.: TransMedics is a medical technology company that developed an organ care system (OCS) to replicate natural organ function outside the body for transplant therapy. The company's net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was half of the prior year's loss, and total revenue tripled over the year.

Things to Consider When Analyzing Small-Cap Stocks

Management Quality: A competent management team is essential for any company, let alone a smaller one trying to establish itself in the market. Potential investors should undertake some basic online research on the key people within the company, such as the chief executive officer (CEO) and CFO. Do they have a track record of running successful businesses? Also, see if the leadership team owns shares in the company. Company insiders owning stock indicates a commitment to success and aligns their interests with those of the shareholders.

Growing Sales: Small-cap companies typically have limited cash flow—therefore, they must generate healthy sales. As a rule of thumb, small-cap investors should look for stocks with a strong annual revenue growth rate, which indicates that a company has the potential for disruptive innovation within its industry and is well-positioned to generate a future profit. Investors can find this information on Yahoo! Finance under the "Financials" tab, which shows a company's revenue for the past four years.

High Operating Margins: A company's operating margin represents how efficiently it can generate profit through its primary operations before paying interest and tax. When investing in small caps, it is a good idea to look for consistently increasing operating margins, as this indicates that a company is good at turning sales into profits.

Advantages of Small-Cap Stocks

Growth Potential: Small-cap stocks provide investors with significant upside by getting in early before a company potentially goes on to become an industry leader. Moreover, small-cap stocks with a market cap of under $1 billion can double in value much easier than massive companies such as Amazon or Apple that have $1 trillion-plus market caps, as it takes far less money to move their share price. Also, a small-cap stock that goes on to realize rapid growth can gain the attention of Wall Street analysts and institutional investors, which can increase shareholder returns even further.

Less Competition from Larger Investors: Institutional investors⁠—such as banks, hedge funds, and REITs⁠—typically stick to investing in large-cap stocks, often overlooking many small-cap opportunities. This allows retail investors to buy the story of a future company of tomorrow without competing with traditional Wall Street money.

The comments, opinions, and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or adopt any investment strategy. Though we believe the information provided herein is reliable, we do not warrant its accuracy or completeness. The views and strategies described in our content may not be suitable for all investors. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, all comments, opinions, and analyses contained within our content are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment, or strategy.