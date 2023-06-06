Top Small-Cap Stocks for June 2023

Small-Cap Stocks With the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) 198.83 9.5 666 TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) 26.56 4.0 548 Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) 46.73 2.6 475 Russell 1000 N/A N/A 4 Russell 2000 N/A N/A -3

Prometheus Biosciences : This is a biotech company that develops treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); its flagship product is PRA023, which is positioned for Stage 3 clinical trials. The company's share price more than tripled in December following positive Phase 2 results for PRA023. On April 16, Merck (MRK) announced it would acquire Prometheus for $200 a share, a 75% premium over the company's $114 share price at the time.

: This is a biotech company that develops treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); its flagship product is PRA023, which is positioned for Stage 3 clinical trials. The company's share price more than tripled in December following positive Phase 2 results for PRA023. On April 16, Merck (MRK) announced it would acquire Prometheus for $200 a share, a 75% premium over the company's $114 share price at the time. TG Therapeutics : A biopharmaceutical company that focuses on producing medications to treat diseases such as multiple sclerosis.

: A biopharmaceutical company that focuses on producing medications to treat diseases such as multiple sclerosis. Akero Therapeutics: Akero is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that develops treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). On June 5, the company announced that its Phase 2b study of efruxifermin (EFX) met safety and tolerability protocols while improving patient outcomes when combined with a GLP-1 receptor agonist. After this news, the company's share price rose 11% to $52.02 per share.

Things to Consider When Analyzing Small-Cap Stocks

Management Quality: A competent management team is essential for any company, let alone a smaller one trying to establish itself in the market. Potential investors should undertake some basic online research on the key people within the company, such as the chief executive officer (CEO) and chief financial officer (CFO). Do they have a track record of running successful businesses? Also, see if the leadership team owns shares in the company. Company insiders owning stock usually indicates a commitment to success and aligns their interests with those of the shareholders.

Growing Sales: Small-cap companies typically have limited cash flow—therefore, they must generate healthy sales. As a rule of thumb, small-cap investors should look for stocks with a strong annual revenue growth rate, which indicates that a company has the potential for disruptive innovation within its industry and is well-positioned to generate a future profit. Investors can find this information on Yahoo! Finance under the "Financials" tab, which shows a company's revenue for the past four years.

High Operating Margins: A company's operating margin represents how efficiently it can generate profit through its primary operations before paying interest and tax. When investing in small caps, it is a good idea to look for consistently increasing operating margins, as this indicates that a company is good at turning sales into profits.

Advantages of Small-Cap Stocks

Growth Potential: Small-cap stocks provide investors with significant upside if they get in early before a company potentially goes on to become an industry leader. Moreover, small-cap stocks with a market cap of under $1 billion can double in value much easier than massive companies such as Amazon or Apple that have $1 trillion-plus market caps, as it takes far less money to move their share price. Also, a small-cap stock that goes on to realize rapid growth can gain the attention of Wall Street analysts and institutional investors, which can increase shareholder returns even further.

Less Competition from Larger Investors: Institutional investors⁠—such as banks, hedge funds, and real estate investment trusts (REITs)⁠—typically stick to investing in large-cap stocks, often overlooking many small-cap opportunities. This allows retail investors to buy the story of a company of tomorrow without competing with traditional Wall Street money.

