Top Small-Cap Stocks for May 2023

Small-Cap Stocks With the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) 194.20 9.3 564 Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) 43.58 2.1 367 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) 306.37 5.6 361 Russell 1000 N/A N/A 3 Russell 2000 N/A N/A -1

Source: YCharts

Arcellx Inc.: Arcellx is a biotechnology company that engineers novel immunotherapies to treat cancer and similar diseases. Arcellx shares jumped several times last year on news of positive results in a clinical trial of its myeloma treatment CART-ddBCMA.



Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease. In December, the company saw a 360% increase in share price due to the release of positive topline results for the phase 3 clinical trial of Resmetirom to treat liver disease.



Things to Consider When Analyzing Small-Cap Stocks

Management Quality: A competent management team is essential for any company, let alone a smaller one trying to establish itself in the market. Potential investors should undertake some basic online research on the key people within the company, such as the chief executive officer (CEO) and CFO. Do they have a track record of running successful businesses? Also, see if the leadership team owns shares in the company. Company insiders owning stock indicates a commitment to success and aligns their interests with those of the shareholders.

Growing Sales: Small-cap companies typically have limited cash flow—therefore, they must generate healthy sales. As a rule of thumb, small-cap investors should look for stocks with a strong annual revenue growth rate, which indicates that a company has the potential for disruptive innovation within its industry and is well-positioned to generate a future profit. Investors can find this information on Yahoo! Finance under the "Financials" tab, which shows a company's revenue for the past four years.

High Operating Margins: A company's operating margin represents how efficiently it can generate profit through its primary operations before paying interest and tax. When investing in small caps, it is a good idea to look for consistently increasing operating margins, as this indicates that a company is good at turning sales into profits.

Advantages of Small-Cap Stocks

Growth Potential: Small-cap stocks provide investors with significant upside by getting in early before a company potentially goes on to become an industry leader. Moreover, small-cap stocks with a market cap of under $1 billion can double in value much easier than massive companies such as Amazon or Apple that have $1 trillion-plus market caps, as it takes far less money to move their share price. Also, a small-cap stock that goes on to realize rapid growth can gain the attention of Wall Street analysts and institutional investors, which can increase shareholder returns even further.

Less Competition from Larger Investors: Institutional investors⁠—such as banks, hedge funds, and REITs⁠—typically stick to investing in large-cap stocks, often overlooking many small-cap opportunities. This allows retail investors to buy the story of a future company of tomorrow without competing with traditional Wall Street money.

