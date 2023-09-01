Top Solar Stocks for Q3 2023

Solar Stocks with the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) First Solar Inc. (FSLR) 199.8 21.3 69.0 Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) 21.3 3.2 -7.1 Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) 20.7 3.5 -17.5 Russell 1000 Index N/A N/A 10.5 Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) N/A N/A -34.1

Source: YCharts

First Solar Inc. : Provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy products globally. It manufactures and markets cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. First Solar's key customers include developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The solar heavyweight recently announced plans to open its fifth American manufacturing plant in Louisiana.



: Provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy products globally. It manufactures and markets cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. First Solar's key customers include developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The solar heavyweight recently announced plans to open its fifth American manufacturing plant in Louisiana. Array Technologies Inc. : Specializes in solar tracking systems for utility-scale projects. The company's products optimize solar-panel orientation, enhancing energy output. Array Technologies' designs seek to provide reliability, efficiency, and minimal maintenance. Array Technologies' top line grew 21% in its most recent quarter, driven by 124% YOY growth in its STI segment, a recent acquisition that manufactures and sells solar trackers.



: Specializes in solar tracking systems for utility-scale projects. The company's products optimize solar-panel orientation, enhancing energy output. Array Technologies' designs seek to provide reliability, efficiency, and minimal maintenance. Array Technologies' top line grew 21% in its most recent quarter, driven by 124% YOY growth in its STI segment, a recent acquisition that manufactures and sells solar trackers. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.: Provides electrical balance of systems (eBoS) products for solar energy projects. The company manufactures critical components such as combiner boxes, wiring harnesses, and junction boxes. Shoals' products aim to contribute to efficient and safe solar installations. In July, Shoals Technologies announced the commercial availability and successful field deployments of its Snapshot I-V health monitoring products that integrate into a solar asset management system.



Advantages of Investing in Solar Stocks

Growing renewable energy demand: Solar stocks are positioned to benefit from increasing global demand for renewable energy sources. As concerns about climate change and environmental sustainability continue to gain momentum, governments, corporations, and individuals are actively seeking cleaner alternatives to traditional fossil fuels. Vantage Market Research projects the global solar panel market to reach $264 billion by the end of the decade and to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% between 2023 and 2030. Growing demand for solar energy translates directly into increased demand for solar technology and infrastructure, bolstering the prospects of companies operating within the solar sector. As governments implement policies that promote the adoption of renewable energy sources, solar stocks could experience significant growth, making them an attractive investment choice.

Decreasing costs and technological advancements: Solar stocks stand to benefit from solar technology cost reductions and new technological advancements in the sector. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) plans to reduce the cost of solar energy by 60% within the next eight years and to inject $128 million into the sector to lower costs, improve performance, and accelerate the rollout of solar energy technologies. Over the past decade, the cost of solar panels and associated equipment has significantly dropped, making solar power more competitive with traditional energy sources. Technological innovations in areas such as panel efficiency, energy storage products, and grid integration are enhancing the overall effectiveness of solar systems. These advancements not only make solar energy more accessible to a broader range of consumers but also position solar companies for higher profitability as their operational efficiencies improve.

Limitations of Investing in Solar Stocks

Dependence on government policies and incentives: Solar stocks remain susceptible to fluctuations in government policies and incentives that promote renewable energy adoption. Changes in subsidies, tax credits, or regulations can significantly affect the economics of solar projects and the demand for solar technology. Sudden shifts in political priorities or budget allocations may lead to uncertainty and alter the sector’s growth, affecting investor confidence and potentially causing stock price volatility.

Technological and infrastructure challenges: While solar technology has made significant progress, it still faces limitations. The efficiency of solar panels, for instance, remains debatable, as converting sunlight into electricity isn't always as efficient as desired. For instance, fossil fuels have an efficiency rate around 20% to 40% compared with solar panels providing an efficiency rating of between 15% and 22%, according to data on the ConsumerAffairs website. This can affect the overall profitability of solar companies and their ability to compete with other forms of energy generation. Moreover, the need for extensive infrastructure to harness solar power, including storage systems and distribution networks, often requires significant investment. These challenges may hinder the growth of solar companies, especially in regions where the necessary infrastructure is lacking or underdeveloped.

The comments, opinions, and analyses expressed on Investopedia are for informational purposes online. Read our warranty and liability disclaimer for more info.

As of the date this article was written, the author does not own any of the above stocks or ETFs.

