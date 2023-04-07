Top Solar Stocks for Q2 2023

Top-performing solar stocks—including Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd., First Solar Inc., and Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.—have posted significant gains over the past year amid several quarters of record residential solar installations and the Inflation Reduction Act of August 2022, which provides tax incentives and other benefits to further accelerate the growth of renewable energy infrastructure.



Select solar stocks surged while the benchmark Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) has fallen 1% over the last 12 months, outshining the Russell 1000 Index's 9% decline.

Here are the top three solar stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum. All company data are as of April 5, while benchmark data are as of April 7.

These are the solar stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.