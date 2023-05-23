Top Sports Betting Stocks for Q2 2023

Top sports betting stocks this quarter include NeoGames SA, Melco Resorts and Entertainment, and DraftKings, the stock prices of which have all risen by more than 80% in the past 12 months amid a sports betting boom.

Sports betting companies raked in $2.8 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2023, a 70% increase over the same quarter a year ago.

The industry's stocks, as represented by the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ), have kept up with the market over the past year, gaining 6.7% compared to the Russell 1000 Index’s 7% return over the same period.

Below we look at the top three sports betting stocks in three categories: best value, fastest growth, and most momentum. All data are as of May 16.

Best Value Sports Betting Stocks

These are the sports betting stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.