Top Steel Stocks for Q2 2023

Steel companies, including Champion Iron Ltd., Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., and Steel Dynamics Inc., are leading peers in revenue growth at a time when high interest rates and recession fears weigh on steel demand and temper the industry's rebound from Covid-19 disruptions.

Nonetheless, steel stocks have slightly outperformed the broader market over the past year. A key benchmark, the VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX), rose 2% in the past 12 months, while the Russell 1000 Index ended the last 12-month period unchanged.

We look at the top three steel stocks in three categories: the best value, the fastest growth, and the best performance. All data are as of May 1.

Best Value Steel Stocks

These are the steel stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.