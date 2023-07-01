Top Stocks for July 2023

Stocks With the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) Applied Digital Corp. (APLD) 9.67 0.9 705.8 TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) 23.71 3.5 440.1 Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) 20.50 2.7 439.5 Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) 226.46 11.9 422.0 Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) 52.01 2.9 375.8 Russell 3000 Index N/A N/A 13.7

Applied Digital: This company builds and operates data centers to power blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining in North America. The company's shares surged in mid-May on news that it had entered a $180 million agreement to provide artificial intelligence (AI) cloud services to an undisclosed customer.

TG Therapeutics : A biopharmaceutical company that focuses on producing medications to treat diseases such as multiple sclerosis. Shares of TG Therapeutics rallied in the spring after its announcement of positive news regarding potential European approval of its drug BRIUMVI for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Immunovant : This is a biopharmaceutical firm that creates and markets drugs for the treatment of autoimmune conditions. Immunovant stock rallied last fall after the company announced it would issue 12.5 million new shares to generate $75 million in gross proceeds.

Super Micro Computer Inc. : Super Micro Computer, or Supermicro, manufactures energy-efficient servers and storage systems and provides worldwide support services. Supermicro shares jumped in recent months as it has become a leading server provider for AI platforms.

Akero Therapeutics: This is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that develops treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). On June 5, the company announced that its Phase 2b study of efruxifermin (EFX) met safety and tolerability protocols while improving patient outcomes when combined with a GLP-1 receptor agonist.

Top-Stock Investing Advantages

To become a top stock, a company most likely produces positive trends in its earnings, revenue, and share price. Momentum in these areas indicates a well-run business that has the potential to keep generating profit and creating shareholder value.

Investors can use free stock-screening sites like Finviz to find top stocks, filtering by both fundamental and technical metrics. For example, a trader could find a top stock by scanning for companies that are trading at a new 52-week high or that have reported higher earnings consistently over the past five years.

Liquidity

Top stocks typically receive extensive media coverage and are followed by leading Wall Street analysts. This usually means more liquidity, leading to better prices and faster trade executions. Moreover, top stocks with ample liquidity are more difficult for larger players to manipulate, helping to keep a fair and orderly market in them.

Portfolio Diversification

Because investors can choose to look at top stocks using a wide variety of metrics, it's possible to invest in leading companies across a diverse set of industries and sectors. This can contribute to a broadly diversified portfolio, which may offer protection against sector-specific risks.

Top-Stock Investing Risks

Missed Opportunities

Investing only in top large-cap stocks means that investors may miss profitable opportunities in other areas of the stock market. Some of the most significant gains come from small-cap stocks that currently are under the radar. For example, an unknown small biotechnology company may announce a breakthrough discovery that propels its share price higher. Even if investors favor trading top stocks, allocating a portion of capital to other stock groups helps avoid missing compelling opportunities.

Trend Reversals

The trend is your friend—until it's not. Even top large-cap stocks with a track record of earnings growth and creating shareholder value encounter unforeseen challenges. For example, cruise line companies, such as Carnival Corp. (CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), reported increased revenue in the years leading up to the pandemic but watched their top line sink to unprecedented lows for several years due to no-sail orders and a collapse in passenger demand during the worldwide health crisis.

When investing in top stocks, investors should always use a stop-loss order to protect against sudden trend reversals.

