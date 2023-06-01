Top Stocks for June 2023

Stocks With the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) First Solar Inc. (FSLR) 201.77 21.6 196 NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) 389.46 962.0 118 Penumbra Inc. (PEN) 306.5 117.2 116 Netflix Inc. (NFLX) 378.88 168.4 98 Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) 194.95 14.4 98 Russell 3000 N/A N/A 1

First Solar Inc. : A solar energy company that makes cadmium telluride solar modules for commercial and industrial uses. Early this year, First Solar sold its 141 MW power plant located in Chile to the company Toesca for an undisclosed amount. On April 27, the company reported first-quarter earnings, with net sales declining by 45% to $548 million. Nonetheless, the company reported net income of $43 million, swinging to a profit from a $43 million loss in the year-ago quarter. The company's stock price rose by approximately 25% in the two weeks after earnings.

NVIDIA Corp. : This is a semiconductor company that derives most of its revenue from selling graphics processing units (GPUs) for gaming PCs. On May 24, the company reported first-quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings. Nvidia reported 14% growth in data-center revenue and expanded artificial intelligence (AI) development with multiple partnerships and the introduction of AI Foundations, a generative AI language learning model. Following this earnings report, the company's share price rose by 24%, bringing it briefly to a $1 trillion market cap.

Penumbra Inc.: Penumbra develops and sells minimally invasive medical devices that help remove blood clots from the body.

Penumbra develops and sells minimally invasive medical devices that help remove blood clots from the body. Netflix Inc. : An entertainment streaming company that offers a wide range of original and licensed movies and TV shows.

: An entertainment streaming company that offers a wide range of original and licensed movies and TV shows. Axon Enterprise Inc.: Axon manufactures and sells conducted-energy weapons under the Taser brand, and cloud-based video equipment and software for use by law enforcement. Axon has experienced steady growth over the past year. Axon's YOY revenue jumped 34% in the first quarter on the release of multiple new products and 51% growth in cloud sales.



Top-Stock Investing Advantages

To become a top stock, a company most likely produces positive trends in its earnings, revenue, and share price. Momentum in these areas indicates a well-run business that has the potential to keep generating profit and creating shareholder value.

Investors can use free stock-screening sites like Finviz to find top stocks, filtering by both fundamental and technical metrics. For example, a trader could find a top stock by scanning for companies that are trading at a new 52-week high or that have reported higher earnings consistently over the past five years.

Liquidity

Top stocks typically receive extensive media coverage and are followed by leading Wall Street analysts. This usually means more liquidity, leading to better prices and faster trade executions. Moreover, top stocks with ample liquidity are more difficult for larger players to manipulate, helping to keep a fair and orderly market in them.

Top-Stock Investing Risks

Missed Opportunities

Investing only in top large-cap stocks means that investors may miss profitable opportunities in other areas of the stock market. Some of the most significant gains come from small-cap stocks under the radar. For example, an unknown small biotechnology company may announce a breakthrough discovery that propels its share price higher. Even if investors favor trading top stocks, allocating a portion of capital to other stock groups helps avoid missing compelling opportunities.

Trend Reversals

The trend is your friend—until it's not. Even top large-cap stocks with a track record of earnings growth and creating shareholder value encounter unforeseen challenges. For example, cruise line companies, such as Carnival Corp. (CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), reported increased revenue in the years leading up to the pandemic but watched their top line sink to unprecedented lows for several years due to no-sail orders and a collapse in passenger demand during the worldwide health crisis.

When investing in top stocks, investors should always use a stop-loss order to protect against sudden trend reversals.

