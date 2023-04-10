Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q2 2023

The top tech penny stocks, trading at $5 per share or less, include cloud-computing company Rackspace Technology Inc., "superapp" developer Grab Holdings Inc., and ride-sharing company DiDi Global Inc.

They have outperformed peers in terms of value, growth, and performance, respectively, over the past year. Shares of many tech penny stocks have fallen in the last year amid a broader slowdown in the sector, while the benchmark Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) has fallen 2% and the Russell 1000 Index has dropped by 8%.

Here are the top tech penny stocks in three categories: best value, fastest growth, and best performance. All statistics throughout are as of April 6.

These are the tech penny stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing (TTM) price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. For companies in early stages of development or industries suffering from major shocks, this can be substituted as a rough measure of a business's value. A business with higher sales eventually could produce more profit when it either achieves or returns to profitability. The P/S ratio shows how much you're paying for the stock for each dollar of sales generated.