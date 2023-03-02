Top Tech Stocks for April 2023

Daqo New Energy Corp., a maker of silicon and polysilicon products used primarily in solar energy applications, tops the list of stocks offering the best value in the tech sector heading into April. In the growth category, 3D printing firm Nano Dimension Ltd. leads the way, while chip testing provider Aehr Test Systems is the tech stock with the most momentum.

In March, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the ninth time in a year. The latest increase comes in the midst of a banking crisis triggered by the collapse of tech-friendly Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Since tech companies are sensitive to higher interest rates, stocks in the sector have struggled throughout the Fed's anti-inflation campaign.

Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), lost a tenth of their value in the past year, compared with a 14% drop in the Russell 1000 Index. Despite the challenging environment, the companies listed here are leading the tech sector in terms of the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum. All company data are as of March 21 and benchmark data are as of March 28, 2023.

Best Value Tech Stocks

Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock’s price to one or more fundamental business metrics. A widely accepted value metric is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared with its intrinsic value (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case), then its stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company. These are the tech stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing P/E ratio.

