Top Tech Stocks for Q3 2023

The best-performing technology stocks for the third quarter include Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Applied Optoelectronics Inc., and Super Micro Computer Inc., each of which has at least nearly quadrupled in value in the last year.

An exchange-traded fund (ETF) that serves as a benchmark for the broader tech sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK). XLK has risen 23% in the last year while the Russell 1000 Index has climbed by about 9%.

Below is a closer look at the top tech stocks for the quarter by best value, fastest growth, and most momentum each. Figures above are as of Aug. 28, while data below is as of Aug. 16.

Best Value Tech Stocks

Investors following a value investing strategy buy stocks they believe are trading for less than they are intrinsically worth, with the goal being that the prices of those stocks rise faster than others as the market corrects this discrepancy.

One way to assess whether a company is undervalued is to look at a fundamental business metric like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. The lower the P/E ratio, the thinking goes, the better the value of the stock is. Below we look at the tech stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing P/E ratios.