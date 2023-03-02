Top Tech Stocks for March 2023

Canaan Inc., a maker of bitcoin mining equipment, tops the list for stocks offering the best value in the tech sector heading into March 2023. In the growth category, solar firm JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. leads the way, while chip testing provider Aehr Test Systems is the tech stock with the most momentum over the past year.

Data emerging in February 2023 showed that inflation remained persistent, suggesting that the Fed may need to stay aggressive in its monetary policy moves. Since tech companies are sensitive to higher interest rates, stocks in the sector stumbled in February, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq declining 2.6% for the month.

Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have lost 8% in the past year, compared with a 5% drop in the Russell 1000 Index. Despite the challenging environment, the companies listed here are leading the tech sector in terms of the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum. All data are as of Feb. 23, 2023.

Best Value Tech Stocks

Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock’s price to one or more fundamental business metrics. A widely accepted value metric is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared with its intrinsic value (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case), then its stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company. These are the tech stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing P/E ratio.

