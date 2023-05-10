Top Tech Stocks for May 2023

Tingo Group Inc., Aehr Test Systems, and Super Micro Computer Inc. are among the top-performing tech stocks this month, each providing investors with returns in excess of 150% in the past year.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), a benchmark for tech stocks, has risen about 12% in the past 12 months, outperforming the broader market amid increased interest in artificial intelligence. The Russell 1000 Index rose 3% over the same period.

We look at the top tech stocks in three categories: the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum. All data are as of May 5.



Best Value Tech Stocks

Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock’s price to one or more fundamental business metrics. A widely accepted value metric is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared with its intrinsic value (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case), then its stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company. These are the tech stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing P/E ratio.

