The top tobacco stocks for 2023 include British American Tobacco PLC, Vector Group Ltd. and RLX Technology Inc., which lead rivals for best value, fastest growth, and best performance, respectively.

Tobacco stocks as a group can be represented by the AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE), an exchange-traded fund, although VICE also holds a variety of other sin stocks besides tobacco companies. VICE has returned about 1% in the last year, while the Russell 1000 Index has increased by 3%.

Below, we look at the top tobacco stocks based on value, growth, and performance. Benchmark figures above are as of May 26, and all data below are as of May 23, 2023.

Best Value Tobacco Stocks

These are the tobacco stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.