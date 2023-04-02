Top Utilities Stocks for April 2023

Utilities Stocks With the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) 12.85 0.3 91 Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) 5.61 0.8 51 Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) 75.27 24.6 41 Russell 1000 N/A N/A -12 Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) N/A N/A -7

Genie Energy Ltd.: Genie is an energy provider that supplies electricity and natural gas for residential and business customers. The company also operates a solar energy business segment. In late March, Genie Renewables acquired the rights to a 6.25-megawatt solar generation site in upstate New York.

Central Puerto generates and sells electricity to local customers in Argentina through wind farms, thermal generator plants, and hydroelectric facilities. Constellation Energy Corp.: Constellation Energy owns and operates nuclear, hydro, wind, natural gas, and solar generation facilities, providing energy to residential and commercial customers in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. The company's stock jumped in July when Senate Democrats announced a surprise deal on $369 billion in clean energy investments, passed into law as part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

The Impact of Interest Rates on Utilities Stocks

Those who invest in utilities stocks should understand how fluctuations in interest rates can influence their performance. Typically, changing interest rates affect this sector in two ways: competition with fixed-interest securities and the cost of servicing debt.

Competition With Fixed Interest Securities: Generally, those who invest in this group prefer yield over growth. Therefore, when interest rates are high, these investors favor fixed-interest securities over utilities stocks as they provide attractive risk-free returns.

For example, if the U.S. 10-year Treasury note and a utilities stock both yield 3%, risk-averse investors would invest in the Treasury note because it offers the same yield but isn't affected by company or market risk. However, these investors would favor utilities stocks over fixed-interest securities when interest rates are low or falling because the utilities stocks offer greater returns while typically displaying lower volatility than stocks in other sectors.

Cost of Servicing Debt: Utilities companies carry high debt levels to build, maintain, and upgrade essential infrastructure, such as electricity grids, gas pipelines, water systems, and renewable energy sources. Therefore, servicing that debt becomes more difficult when interest rates rise. If utilities companies are unable to pass extra financing costs on to customers, they may be partially borne by investors.

Advantages of Utilities Stocks

Most utilities companies pay investors steady dividends as they form part of a regulated industry with highly predictable cash flows. In addition, ongoing demand for their services, irrespective of the economy's health, makes them an attractive safe-haven investment during periods of economic uncertainty, such as during a recession or downturn.

