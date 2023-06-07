Top Utilities Stocks for June 2023

Utilities Stocks With the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) 5.07 0.4 129 Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) 24.60 2.9 128 Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) 2.99 4.1 123 Russell 1000 N/A N/A 4 Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) N/A N/A -12

Cadiz : A water treatment company that offers clean water resources for agricultural development.

: A water treatment company that offers clean water resources for agricultural development. Fluence Energy : This is an energy storage company that offers artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled renewable products. On June 5, HSBC raised its price target for the company to $31 from $26 and maintained its buy rating. Following this news, the share price for Fluence rallied nearly 10% to as high as $26.87.

Enel Chile: See company description above.

The Impact of Interest Rates on Utilities Stocks

Those who invest in utilities stocks should understand how fluctuations in interest rates can influence their performance. Typically, changing interest rates affect this sector in two ways: competition with fixed-interest securities and the cost of servicing debt.

Competition with fixed-interest securities: Generally, those who invest in this group prefer yield over growth. Therefore, when interest rates are high, these investors favor fixed-interest securities over utilities stocks, as the former provide attractive risk-free returns.

For example, if the U.S. 10-year Treasury note and a utilities stock both yield 3%, risk-averse investors would invest in the Treasury note because it offers the same yield but isn't affected by company or market risk. However, these investors would favor utilities stocks over fixed-interest securities when interest rates are low or falling because the utilities stocks offer greater returns while typically displaying lower volatility than stocks in other sectors.

Cost of servicing debt: Utilities companies carry high debt levels to build, maintain, and upgrade essential infrastructure such as electricity grids, gas pipelines, water systems, and renewable energy sources. Therefore, servicing that debt becomes more difficult when interest rates rise. If utilities companies are unable to pass extra financing costs on to customers, they may be partially borne by investors.



Advantages of Utilities Stocks

Most utilities companies pay investors steady dividends, as they form part of a regulated industry with highly predictable cash flows. In addition, ongoing demand for their services, irrespective of the economy's health, makes them an attractive safe-haven investment during periods of economic uncertainty, such as during a recession or downturn.

