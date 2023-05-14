Top Utilities Stocks for May 2023

Genie Energy Ltd., Cadiz Inc., and Enel Chile S.A. are among the top-performing utilities stocks this month, each providing investors with returns in excess of 110% in the past year.

Utilities stocks are leveling out after a volatile 2022. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) has fallen by 3% in the past 12 months, compared to the Russell 1000 index's 4% gain over the same period.

Below, we look at the top utilities stocks in the categories of best value, fastest growth, and most momentum. All data are as of May 8.

Best Value Utilities Stocks

These are the utilities stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you're paying less for each dollar of profit generated.