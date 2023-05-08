Top Video Game Stocks for Q2 2023

Top video game stocks this quarter include NVIDIA Corp., Inspired Entertainment Inc., and SciPlay Corp., all of which have risen more than 25% in the last 12 months, while rising interest rates have weighed on the broader market.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO), a benchmark for the video game industry, fell more than 3% in the past year, compared with a 6% drop in the Russell 1000 Index.

We look at the top three video game stocks in three categories: the best value, the fastest growth, and the best performance. All data are as of May 2.



Best Value Video Game Stocks

These are the video game stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.