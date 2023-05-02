Top Wind Energy Stocks for Q2 2023

Eneti Inc., TPI Composites Inc., and Boralex Inc. are leading wind energy industry peers in revenue growth amid a boom in renewable energy investment.

Yet the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN), a benchmark for wind energy stocks, fell about 1% in the past 12 months, about the same as the broader Russell 1000 Index.



We look at the top wind energy stocks in three categories: the best value, the fastest growth, and the best performance. All data are as of April 24.



Best Value Wind Energy Stocks

These are the wind stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.