Toyota and Pony.ai Team Up To Produce Robotaxis in China

By
Fatima Attarwala
Fatima Attarwala
Full Bio
Fatima Attarwala is a business news writer and editor with a decade of experience researching, analyzing, and commenting on issues influencing the economy.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 04, 2023
An autonomous vehicle jointly developed by Toyota and Pony.ai

VCG / Contributor / Getty Images

Toyota (TM) and autonomous driving startup Pony.ai announced plans to invest more than 1 billion yuan ($140 million) to produce robotaxis in China. The partnership is a joint venture with China's state-owned Guangzhou Automobile Group, GAC-Toyota, and Pony.ai.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Toyota and Pony.ai plan to manufacture robotaxis in China.
  • The Japanese automaker has invested millions in Pony.ai since its partnership in 2019.
  • Pony.ai is one of the few companies in China to have permits for testing driverless robotaxis in certain Chinese cities.

Toyota has invested millions in Pony.ai since its partnership in 2019 to develop self-driving cars. Pony.ai touts that it is the first and only autonomous vehicle company to receive a city-level permit to test driverless vehicles in Shenzhen and a permit for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou. It is one of only two companies to receive the same permit for Beijing.

"The Chinese market is growing at an unprecedented pace. Toyota will also work together as a group to reform how we work & think to survive in China," said Toyota China CEO Tatsuro Ueda in a release.

Last month, Toyota also said it was accelerating plans to design and develop "smart cockpits" to enhance user experience and improve safety features to fit the Chinese market better.

One of the largest global automakers, Toyota, is facing fierce competition from local Chinese brands in electric vehicles (EVs). Though the company sold less than 25,000 battery EVs worldwide, it aims to sell 1.5 million by 2026, making China's huge market integral to its plans.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Reuters. "Toyota, Pony.ai plan to mass produce robotaxis in China."

  2. The Verge. "Toyota steers $400 million to self-driving startup Pony.ai."

  3. LinkedIn. "Pony.ai."

  4. Toyota. "Toyota Accelerates Local Development of Intelligence and Electrification Towards Enhancing Competitiveness in the Chinese Market."

  5. Reuters. "Toyota must do more, faster to meet China market expectations, CEO says."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description