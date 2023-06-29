Toyota Sales Jumped 10% YoY in May, EV Sales up 31%

Published June 29, 2023
Toyota

Scott Olson / Staff / Getty Images

Japanese car maker Toyota (TM) recorded a 10% increase year-over-year (YoY) in its global sales on the heels of recovering supply chains of semiconductors and other parts.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Toyota’s global manufacturing and sales increased 10% YoY in May as supply chains for semiconductors and other parts showed signs of recovery.
  • It was the fourth consecutive month of rising sales globally.
  • The company also saw a rise in electric vehicle sales, along with rising sales of Lexus, its luxury car brand.

The company said it sold 838,478 vehicles globally last month, in the fourth consecutive month of rising sales, as production got a boost and semiconductor supply chains that were impacted during the pandemic eased.

Toyota sold 161,712 vehicles in Japan, a 35% jump YoY. Outside Japan, the carmaker sold 721,524 vehicles and recorded a 6.9% rise. In the U.S., Toyota sold 187,204 vehicles, up 6.4% from a year ago. 

By brand, sales for the company’s luxury car brand, Lexus, climbed 39.7% YoY with 70,313 vehicles sold in May. Hino, Toyota’s truck manufacturing arm, recorded a sale volume of 10,563 units, a 15% drop. Daihatsu, its passenger vehicle arm, sold 57,674 units, recording a 28% increase YoY.

Electric vehicle sales jumped 31.6% from a year ago, with 285,630 units globally. In North America, Toyota sold 63,328 electric vehicles, a 14.2% increase YoY.

Global electric vehicle sales are projected to increase 35% YoY in 2023, and nearly 14 million vehicles are expected to be sold this year, compared to 10 million in 2022, according to figures from the International Energy Agency.

