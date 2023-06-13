Toyota Shares Gain as the Carmaker Unveils New EV Plans

Key Takeaways Toyota shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday after the carmaker announced new EV plans.

The company wants to sell 1.5 million EVs a year by 2026, and 3.5 million by 2030.

Toyota said new solid-state batteries will add range and reduce charging time.

Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) jumped on Tuesday after the carmaker announced plans to expand its electric vehicle (EV) offerings.

The company said it would be introducing a whole line of EVs powered by what it called “next generation” batteries beginning in 2026. Toyota indicated the EVs would be developed and built by its new EV unit called BEV Factory, which began last month.

Toyota has targeted selling 1.5 million EVs per year 2026, and 3.5 million annually by 2030.

Takero Kato, CEO of BEV Factory, said that the carmaker wants to offer EVs that have a more than 600-mile range, well above current models on the market. That would be achieved by its new solid-state batteries, which could also be charged in as little as 10 minutes.

Toyota, which produced the first mass-produced hybrid when it introduced the Prius in 1997, has been slow to embrace the fully-electric vehicle lineup. However, newly-appointed CEO Koji Sato has made the EV-first model a priority.

Kato noted that car buyers should expect a quicker pace of new vehicle releases in the coming months and years, and said that the company’s sales goals are achievable.

Toyota shares climbed 5.7% following the news to their highest level this year.

