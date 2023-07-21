Treasury Secretary Yellen Talks Up Vietnam as a Vital Supply Chain Link

By
Kevin George
Kevin George
Full Bio
Kevin George is a freelance crypto writer and editor for Investopedia. He holds a master's degree in finance and has extensive knowledge and experience in the area of trading, markets, and economics.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 21, 2023
United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of CultureÃ¢ÂÂ¢ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Erika Goldring / Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said diversification in global supply chains is vital to the long-term economic resilience of the U.S. as she toured Vietnam this week.

Key Takeaways

  • Treasury Secretary talked of more diversification in global supply chains.
  • Yellen singled out Vietnam as a vital link in U.S. supply chains.
  • Tensions and protectionism in the U.S. relationship with China add vulnerability.

Yellen was speaking in Hanoi after a visit to India where she attended meetings with the G20 group of nations' finance ministers and central bankers.

“The United States considers Vietnam a key partner in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Yellen said. “Vietnam is also a close economic partner, with our two-way trade reaching record highs last year and the United States serving as Vietnam’s largest export market."

The Treasury Secretary's speech is an attempt to build stronger ties in Asia as tensions between the U.S. and China impact key markets. China's Commerce Ministry said this month that it was restricting the export of two metals, Gallium and Germanium, of which it produces 80% and 60% of the world's supply, respectively. China is still the largest trade partner for the U.S. with $536.8 billion in exports in 2022.

FWDBONDS Chief Economist Chris Rupkey was not convinced that the U.S. can diversify its supply chains easily.

"It took over two decades for trade flows to build to this enormous level, and it would take just as long to unwind it without causing damage."

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Twitter. "Broadcast - Secretary Yellen."

  2. CNBC. "China's metal curbs could encourage supply chain diversification."

  3. USA Facts. "Which countries does the US trade with?"

  4. MSN. "These are the biggest US trade partners."

Open a New Bank Account
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Sponsor
Name
Description