Treasury Secretary Yellen Talks Up Vietnam as a Vital Supply Chain Link

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said diversification in global supply chains is vital to the long-term economic resilience of the U.S. as she toured Vietnam this week.

Yellen was speaking in Hanoi after a visit to India where she attended meetings with the G20 group of nations' finance ministers and central bankers.

“The United States considers Vietnam a key partner in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Yellen said. “Vietnam is also a close economic partner, with our two-way trade reaching record highs last year and the United States serving as Vietnam’s largest export market."

The Treasury Secretary's speech is an attempt to build stronger ties in Asia as tensions between the U.S. and China impact key markets. China's Commerce Ministry said this month that it was restricting the export of two metals, Gallium and Germanium, of which it produces 80% and 60% of the world's supply, respectively. China is still the largest trade partner for the U.S. with $536.8 billion in exports in 2022.

FWDBONDS Chief Economist Chris Rupkey was not convinced that the U.S. can diversify its supply chains easily.

"It took over two decades for trade flows to build to this enormous level, and it would take just as long to unwind it without causing damage."