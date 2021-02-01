Trinity Debt Management Review

Where many of the top debt relief companies help consumers out of debt using a process known as debt settlement, Trinity Debt Management takes a different approach. This company offers credit counseling to consumers, but they also enroll their customers into debt management plans (DMPs).

Where debt settlement plans have you stop paying bills so you can settle debts for less than you owe, DMPs ask consumers to make a single monthly payment to the nonprofit agency in charge of their plan each month. The nonprofit agency (in this case, Trinity Debt Management) negotiates with your creditors to secure lower interest rates and reduced fees. In the end, Trinity Debt Management aims to help their clients become debt-free over a timeline of three to five years.

An interesting benefit of DMPs is that they won't have a negative impact on your credit score unlike debt settlement programs offered by other debt relief companies. In fact, the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) reports that some aspects of DMPs can actually help boost your credit score.﻿﻿﻿

When you enroll in a debt management plan, this information will show up on your credit report. This means that, if you plan to apply for a mortgage or a car loan, lenders are more likely to see you as a risk and deny your application.

Pros Explained

Get started with a free consultation: Trinity Debt Management lets you call in to speak with a credit counselor for free. This free consultation can help you get answers to all your questions so you can decide if debt management plans are right for you.

Trinity Debt Management lets you call in to speak with a credit counselor for free. This free consultation can help you get answers to all your questions so you can decide if debt management plans are right for you. Trinity Debt Management negotiates with your creditors to help you save on interest and fees: Trinity Debt Management can help you save money on interest and get any fees you've been charged by getting them reduced or waived.

Trinity Debt Management can help you save money on interest and get any fees you've been charged by getting them reduced or waived. Get one manageable monthly payment for your debts: Trinity Debt Management can make paying down debt more convenient since you will pay a single monthly payment toward your plan each month.

Trinity Debt Management can make paying down debt more convenient since you will pay a single monthly payment toward your plan each month. Debt management plans (DMPs) can have a positive effect on your credit score: Unlike debt settlement, participating in a debt management plan can actually improve your credit score. ﻿ ﻿

Cons Explained

Does not disclose their fee amount upfront: Trinity Debt Management is a nonprofit organization, but this does not mean they offer their services for free. This company does charge fees to their clients, but they do not disclose them prior to a free consultation.

Trinity Debt Management is a nonprofit organization, but this does not mean they offer their services for free. This company does charge fees to their clients, but they do not disclose them prior to a free consultation. Not accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB): This company does not even have a profile with the BBB, and they are not accredited by the Financial Counseling Association of America (FCAA) or the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

This company does not even have a profile with the BBB, and they are not accredited by the Financial Counseling Association of America (FCAA) or the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA). Cannot offer assistance for residents of Kansas, Montana, Nevada, New York, or Rhode Island: If you live in any of these states, you cannot use Trinity Debt Management for your debt relief needs.

Types of Debt Addressed

Trinity Debt Management specializes in debt management plans, which offer a type of debt relief that includes interest savings and reduced fees. You'll also pay a single monthly payment to Trinity instead of paying your creditors directly, which can help simplify your finances and make debt repayment easier.

The types of debt you can pay with a DMP include:

Credit Card Debt

Trinity Debt Management specializes in credit card debt, where they have great success negotiating down interest rates and getting fees reduced or waived.

Unsecured Personal Loans and Lines of Credit

Other unsecured debts you have can also be bundled into a DMP, including personal loans or lines of credit you might have with a credit union or a bank.

Medical Debts

Consumers can also include medical bills in their debt relief plan, including bills received from hospitals, medical providers, labs, and more.



If you're unsure about enrolling in a debt management plan, make sure to consider alternatives like debt settlement plans and debt consolidation loans.

Client Onboarding

If you're curious about working with Trinity Debt Management, you can figure out if they're a good fit during a free consultation. Call their toll-free number to speak with a certified credit counselor who can answer your questions and help you determine your next best steps.

Your credit counselor will talk over your situation and your debts with you before explaining all your options. If you decide to enroll in a DMP, they'll also be able to provide you with a debt payoff timeline and a plan to get started.

Generally speaking, clients in debt management plans can become debt-free in three to five years.

Customer Service

Trinity Debt Management offers customer service over the phone and through a website email form. They only employ certified credit counselors, so you can rest assured you'll receive professional advice and help. Not only that, but these professionals know how to use laws like the Fair Credit Billing Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act to protect you along the way.

There's no mobile app or online client dashboard available, which is a major downside. Customers who want to call in for phone assistance can do so during business hours, which are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

Company Reputation

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), you should only sign up for a DMP if a certified credit counselor has thoroughly gone over your situation, and if you receive customized advice. You should also avoid DMPs in any situation where you are asked to pay fees upfront, or if you are pressured to make voluntary payments toward them.

One major downside of Trinity Debt Management is their lack of transparency when it comes to their fees. We know they charge fees for their services, but they do not disclose them online or over the phone unless you speak with a credit counselor about your specific situation. There are also a minimal number of online reviews for this company, and they are not accredited with the Better Business Bureau.

Fortunately, Trinity Debt Management does not have an open case with the FTC. And when you search the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) database for complaints, you won't find any for this specific company.

If you have a complaint about the services of a debt relief company, you can file a complaint with the FTC or call 877-FTC-HELP.

Average Relief Amount

While Trinity Debt Management doesn't offer a specific amount or range of savings for each of their clients, they do advertise they will "will work with you and your creditors to reduce interest and eliminate late fees by as much as 60 percent." This is in the range of industry average for the average relief amount.

Average Time for Relief

Trinity Debt Management suggests an average debt payoff timeline of three to five years, which is in the typical range of other companies that offer debt management plans. However, your specific plan length will depend on how much debt you have and how much you can afford to pay each month.

Cost

One major downside of Trinity Debt Management is the fact they're not upfront about the fees involved in its DMPs. This company does not disclose its fees at all. When you do get a quote from Trinity, you should compare their fees with the industry average of 15% to 25%.

The Competition