Trucking Company Yellow Declares Bankruptcy After Union Standoff

Losses, debt, and a labor union standoff drove the nearly 100-year-old trucking company Yellow (YELL) to file for bankruptcy on Sunday. Shares of the third-largest less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier and fifth-largest transportation company in the U.S. were down nearly 38% in early trading on Monday following the news.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Trucking company Yellow filed for bankruptcy on Sunday.

The company needed to refinance a total of $1.3 billion in debt by next year, including a $729.4 million pandemic era loan from the government.

Yellow had been in a standoff against labor union Teamsters that had resisted changes under its One Yellow plan.

Its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing estimates assets and liabilities of $1 billion to $10 billion to over 100,000 creditors. Yellow CEO Darren Hawkins pledged maximum recoveries for creditors and full repayment of a government loan, which was extended under the Cares Act. Yellow aims to sell its assets, including its fleet of trucks and terminals, to raise funds.

The company had shut down its operations last month with the Teamsters Union warning it would soon file for bankruptcy as it faced billions in debt and union opposition to changes under its "One Yellow" plan.

The trucking company urgently needed to refinance $1.3 billion in debt by 2024, which included a $729.4 million loan from the government during the pandemic against a 30% stake in the company when it went by YRC Worldwide. While the carrier has paid roughly $66 million in interest on the loan, it has repaid just $230 million of the principal owed, with the remaining due next year. Additionally, it had a term loan for $567.4 million maturing next year.

Over the last nine months, Yellow also faced a threat of a strike from the Teamsters Union, as Yellow's proposed "One Yellow" strategy would have adversely affected the hourly wage rate and duties of about 1,000 truck drivers.

The losses from the delay in implementing One Yellow crossed $137 million, leading the company to file a lawsuit against Teamsters. The lawsuit is still pending amid growing damages.

Yellow's net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $54.6 million.

