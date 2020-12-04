Covered Treatment Trupanion Healthy Paws Exam fees Procedures √ √ Lab tests √ √ Medication √ √ Continued treatment √ √ Genetic conditions √ √ Preventive care Microchipping Spay/neuter surgery Vaccinations Dental treatment √ Behavioral treatment √* √ Specialists √ √ Alternative/holistic care √* √ Medical boarding √ √ Cremation/burial √*

*Additional fee

Trupanion vs. Healthy Paws: Enrollment Process

As with most pet insurance companies that have fully embraced the digital age, Trupanion and Healthy Paws both provide easy online enrollment processes via a simple instant quote tool. It only takes a few minutes to enter your pet’s information, select the coverage you’d like, and purchase your policy.

Both Trupanion and Healthy Paws have maximum age limits for enrollment. With Trupanion, it’s 13 years of age; Healthy Paws cuts off new signups at 14. However, coverage is so expensive for these senior pets that purchasing a new policy wouldn’t make sense for most owners. Besides, any existing health concerns an older pet has would be considered pre-existing and therefore wouldn’t be covered by either insurer.

To screen for pre-existing conditions, Healthy Paws requires you to show proof that your pet has had a checkup within 12 months prior to enrollment. If you can’t show exam records, you’ll have to schedule an appointment with your veterinarian within the first 15 days or your policy will be canceled. Trupanion doesn’t impose any similar requirement.

Once you’ve made your first premium payment, you’ll have to wait a certain amount of time before benefits go into effect. This varies by provider. Healthy Paws has a 15-day waiting period for both injuries and illnesses. Trupanion’s waiting period is just five days for injuries, but an entire 30 days for illnesses. The chance that your pet will get sick during this time is fairly low, but if they do, it’ll be considered a pre-existing condition. Any long-term care needs resulting from the illness will never be eligible for coverage under your policy.

Trupanion vs. Healthy Paws: Claim Filing

Filing claims is relatively easy with both Trupanion and Healthy Paws, but Trupanion offers a unique feature that most pet insurers don’t. The company provides direct payment to participating veterinarians, eliminating the need to pay for treatments out of pocket and wait for reimbursement. All you’ll have to do is cover your copay when you leave the vet.

You can search for a participating direct-pay veterinarian in the Trupanion online portal when you sign up for coverage. If you’d rather use a vet that doesn’t participate in direct pay, you can still use your Trupanion policy to cover treatment, although you’ll have to pay your entire bill upfront and file a claim for reimbursement with Trupanion.

Healthy Paws doesn’t offer a direct payment program, although getting reimbursed is much faster than with most pet insurers. Just upload your bill to the Healthy Paws website or smartphone app and your claim will be processed within two days.

Trupanion vs. Healthy Paws: Reviews

Healthy Paws is extremely well rated, receiving top marks from most third-party reviewers. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives Healthy Paws an A+ rating and its policy underwriter, Chubb, gets an A++ rating for financial stability from AM Best.

In contrast, Trupanion’s reviews are less than glowing. While its A- rating from the BBB is respectable, the organization does warn that state insurance commissioners in Washington and California have both taken legal action against Trupanion for failing to ensure that its independent insurance agents were properly licensed. The company’s underwriter, American Pet Insurance Company, isn’t currently rated by AM Best.

Trupanion vs. Healthy Paws: Costs

If you need affordable pet insurance coverage, Healthy Paws offers a bit more flexibility. Policies start at a lower price point due to a wider range of customization options. Since Trupanion’s policies can only be adjusted by changing your deductible, premiums tend to be on the higher end.

However, Trupanion’s policy riders are very reasonably priced. The Pet Owner Assistance rider is a particularly good value given the variety of benefits included for just $4.95 per month regardless of your pet’s age.

At the end of the day, the only way to truly compare insurance quotes is to look at pricing for policies with equal coverage. We asked both Trupanion and Healthy Paws for the estimated cost of an accident and illness policy with no annual limit, 90% reimbursement, and a $250 annual deductible. While Healthy Paws returned a quote of $35.66 per month, Trupanion was over 50% more expensive at $54.60 per month.

To get an idea of the price range you can expect from each insurer, see the table below. Keep in mind that your actual quote may be higher or lower depending on your pet’s age and breed, your geographic location, and the type of coverage you choose.