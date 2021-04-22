TruStage Life Insurance Review

TruStage is not one of our top-rated life insurance companies. You can review our list of the best life insurance companies for those that we think are better options.

Pros Explained

If you decide that you need permanent coverage instead, you can convert your term life policy into a whole life policy at any time during the effective coverage period. No medical exam is required, either. AD&D coverage to certain credit union members: Though accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) coverage isn’t available online, TruStage does offer this coverage to eligible members of certain credit unions.

Cons Explained

TruStage does not offer any riders on term or whole life policies. If you’re looking for a child rider, disability coverage, or even an accelerated death benefit, you’ll need to shop around elsewhere. No universal life products: If you’re looking to buy a universal life insurance policy of any kind, TruStage won’t have what you need.

Available Plans

There are four types of life insurance coverage offered by TruStage:

Term life

Whole life

Guaranteed acceptance

Accidental death and dismemberment

You can purchase term, whole, and guaranteed acceptance whole life policies online. However, TruStage’s AD&D coverage is only offered to members of certain partner credit unions, and cannot be purchased directly.

Simplified Issue Term Life

TruStage term life insurance provides between $5,000 and $100,000 in temporary coverage; higher coverage limits may be available if you call the carrier directly or if you apply through a partner credit union. Applying online takes about 10 minutes, and there is no medical exam required (just a few short health questions). Once your application is approved and your first premiums received, coverage begins immediately with no waiting period.

Term life policies can be converted to permanent coverage at any time during the policy’s coverage period, with no health questions. Policies can also be canceled at any time, and there is a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unhappy with your coverage for any reason.

One thing to note is that while TruStage term life policies can provide you with coverage through age 80, premiums can (and usually do) increase each time you hit a new age band. These bands are at five-year intervals, occurring at ages 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 60, 65, 70, and 75. Unlike other term policies where you could potentially lock in a rate for 30+ years, you can expect your TruStage premiums to increase every five years.

Whole Life

Like TruStage’s term life policies above, you can purchase between $5,000 and $100,000 in permanent (whole life) insurance coverage online, as well. The application and instant decision process take only a few minutes and there is no medical exam or invasive test requirement (in nearly all cases).

Coverage is active 30 days after approval when the first premiums are received. If you’re not satisfied with the policy, cancel within 30 days to get a full refund with no penalties.

Life insurance policy riders can enable you to add coverage for your spouse and/or children, or even provide protection in case of disability or a terminal illness. However, there are no riders offered on TruStage term or whole life policies.

Guaranteed Whole Life Acceptance

With TruStage’s Guaranteed Acceptance Life Insurance policy, you cannot be turned down for health reasons. This makes it possible to buy necessary coverage for your loved ones if you’re between the ages of 45 and 80, even if you have certain conditions in your medical history.

This permanent policy provides between $12,000 and $20,000 in life insurance coverage, which can be applied for and purchased online in minutes. There are no medical exams or invasive tests required, and coverage starts as soon as the premiums for your approved policy are received. There is a two-year graded benefit with this policy.

Accidental Death and Dismemberment

Accidental Death and Dismemberment coverage from TruStage is only offered through partner credit unions to qualifying members. If you qualify, however, you can enroll for complimentary AD&D coverage that protects your family if you are seriously injured or killed in a covered accident.

Additional benefits on this policy include Additional Coverage (family plans), Increasing Benefit (your additional coverage limit goes up 5% each year for up to 10 years), and Hospital Coverage. Limits for AD&D policies vary based on the credit union and your location.

Available Riders

There are no riders available for TruStage term, whole, or guaranteed issue whole life insurance policies. If you are eligible to purchase a TruStage AD&D policy, you may be able to add on the following riders, depending on your location and credit union:

Increasing Benefit

Hospital Benefits

Additional Coverage (Family Plan)

Customer Service

You can reach TruStage customer service Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CST, or on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST, by calling (855) 463-9027. You may also request a call with a TruStage agent through their website if you would rather have the next available agent reach out to you directly.

Complaint Index

A complaint index is one way to gauge consumer satisfaction in relation to the company’s size and market share. This score, provided by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), demonstrates how well a company is performing and the direction of its consumer satisfaction trend.

By default, the average complaint index for any company is 1.00, which is adjusted for its specific market share. A company with an index score below 1.00 has received fewer complaints than expected in a given year; a complaint index above 1.00, however, shows that more complaints were filed than expected. (So a company with a 2.00 complaint index received twice as many consumer complaints as they should have for their size and market.)

TruStage’s parent company, CMFG Life Insurance Company, received a complaint index of 0.6170 in 2020, according to the NAIC. In 2019, their complaint index was 0.9037 and in 2018, it was 1.068. This shows that the company receives an average or below-average number of consumer complaints and that complaints seem to be trending downward in recent years.

Third-Party Ratings

According to AM Best, TruStage’s parent company, CMFG, holds an A rating for financial strength. This is the third-highest score possible, and shows that AM Best believes the company to be financially stable. In other words, if you purchase a policy today, there is a strong likelihood that the company will be around (and solvent) if and when your loved ones need to file a claim.

Additionally, TruStage holds a 4.8 out of five rating on TrustPilot, with more than 4,200 customer reviews. Common themes among the reviews include helpful customer service agents, a simple application process, and the ease of filing claims.

Cancellation Policy

You can cancel your TruStage life insurance policy for a full refund anytime in the first 30 days after coverage begins.

As with most term life policies, you can cancel at any point in your coverage by simply calling the company or ceasing premium payments. If you wish to cancel a guaranteed issue or whole life policy, you’ll need to call and speak with an agent. Depending on your coverage options and how long the policy has been active, you will receive a cash settlement for your policy minus a surrender charge.

Be sure to calculate how much life insurance coverage you need (and why) before buying. With most policies maxing out at a $100,000 death benefit, TruStage may not be able to offer enough coverage to adequately protect your family.

Price

There are many variables that go into pricing out life insurance coverage, from your location to your age, gender, tobacco use, and medical history. Since TruStage doesn’t require medical exams as part of their underwriting process, you can expect the prices to be a bit higher than some other carriers.

To give you an idea of cost, we priced out a $100,000 policy for a 30- and 40-year old man and woman. We considered both term and whole life coverage, as well, to demonstrate the difference in pricing.