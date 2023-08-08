TSMC, Bosch, Infineon and NXP Enter Joint Venture to Build $11 Billion Plant in Germany

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC (TSM), along with Bosch, Infineon, and NXP, will build a multibillion-dollar chip factory in Dresden, Germany, the companies announced Tuesday.

Key Takeaways TSMC, Bosch, Infineon, and NXP entered a deal to build an $11 billion chip plant in Dresden, Germany.

Germany is expected to contribute up to 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in subsidies, pending EU approval.

The EU is taking steps to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the bloc to reduce dependency on semiconductor production in Asia and alleviate supply chain pressures.

The deal to create the European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC) GmbH plant is part of a joint venture that will be 70% owned by TSMC, with Infineon (IFNNY), NXP (NXPI), and Bosch holding 10% equity apiece.

The plant is expected to cost upward of 10 billion euros ($11 billion) and begin construction in the second half of 2024, with production beginning by the end of 2027. TSMC said it plans an initial investment of 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion), while Germany will reportedly contribute up to 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in subsidies, pending approval by the European Union (EU).

The EU has committed 43 billion euros ($47 billion) in public and private investment into European semiconductor manufacturing as part of the European Chips Act. Like the American CHIPS and Science Act, the European Chips Act is aimed to boost European semiconductor manufacturing and reduce dependency on foreign semiconductor production to alleviate strain on the semiconductor supply chain.

“Europe is a highly promising place for semiconductor innovation, particularly in the automotive and industrial fields," said TSMC CEO CC Wei in a release. "We look forward to bringing those innovations to life on our advanced silicon technology with the talent in Europe.”

In June, Intel (INTC) announced it would raise its investment in a coming semiconductor fabrication plant in Magdeburg, Germany, to 30 billion euros ($33 billion) as it expands operations in Europe.