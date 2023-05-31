Is Twitter Really Worth A Third of What It Was Before Musk Bought It?

A Fidelity investment fund has marked down the value of its holding in Twitter, now known as X Holdings Corp., for a third time, suggesting the social media firm is worth only a third of Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase price.

Key Takeaways Fidelity marks down its stake in Twitter, now known as X Corp.

The investment firm sees the company as worth a third of Musk's purchase price.

Lower valuation may knock a little off Musk's net worth but is of no meaningful consequence to investors

Only 0.16% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund's assets in April were in X Holdings. Fidelity valued the stake as being worth $8.63 million in November but has since pared that back twice, most recently valuing it at $6.55 million.

Since X Holdings is a privately-owned company, the fund pegs what the investment is worth to it, though it is not clear how it arrives at its valuation.

According to Bloomberg, Fidelity's valuation makes Twitter worth about $8.8 billion. This devaluation not only implies that Musk overpaid for the social media company, it also erodes his personal net worth. Bloomberg estimates that Fidelity's assessment knocked about $850 million from Musk's $187 billon net worth.

What Does It Mean For Investors?

Not much, really. Twitter shareholders received $54.20 in exchange for each of their shares when Musk bought the company last year.

Investors in the Fidelity fund are not impacted because it is a small percentage of the fund’s $32 billion of assets in April. During the month, the fund's top holdings included a 10.2% exposure to Apple (AAPL). 9.5% of assets in Microsoft (MSFT), and 7.4% of its corpus in Nvidia (NVDA). For the month of April, Apple shares rose about 3%, Microsoft shares were up 6% while Nvidia shares gained about 4%. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund rose 0.5% over the period.