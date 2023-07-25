Two in Three Credit Score Complaints Are Over Wrong Information

Almost two out of three credit complaints filed before the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are because the consumer’s credit report contains information that belongs to someone else, a new report shows.



Key Takeaways The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau received nearly 200,000 credit report complaints over one year.

Residents of West Virginia, New Mexico, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Indiana file the fewest complaints.

Minnesota has the nation’s best credit score at 742, while Georgia files the most credit complaints.

The U.S. consumer credit watchdog received 197,709 credit report complaints between September 2021 and 2022. Of those complaints, 66% are over information in the report that belongs to someone else.

While misattributing information from one individual to another's account was the top complaint, improper use of credit reports was another common issue, as were concerns about unresolved investigations into existing issues, according to a report from FCRA by Fair Credit, a law firm that specializes in correcting errors in credit reports.

Why Does This Matter?

Your credit score is a measure of your creditworthiness, and is taken into consideration by lenders when you apply for a loan. A lower credit score could make lenders wary of your ability to pay the loan back. There are many factors that affect your credit score, and an error in any one can impact your ability to borrow money and the terms you get for a loan.

The report’s authors found that many people didn’t know what steps they could take to fix their credit score.

“We were very surprised to learn that very few people are aware, firstly, that there is a 25% chance that a low credit score is not their fault and, secondly, that this can be easily fixed by taking legal action,” the report said.

Residents of West Virginia, New Mexico, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Indiana have the most potential to improve their score, as those are the worst of 18 states with credit scores that are lower than the national average of 714, the report found.

In West Virginia, where the average credit score is 700, only 52 people in 100,000 take action to correct their credit reports, the study showed. The nation’s best credit is in Minnesota, where the average score is 742, while Georgia files the most complaints, with 499 of 100,000 residents seeking corrections in their report.

How to Check and Improve Your Credit Report

One way to check your credit report is to visit the annualcreditreport.com, a website that provides a look at the details on your credit report.

You can also look at rebuilding your credit score by keeping a close eye on your scores, trying to make bill payments on time, not making new requests for credit and maintaining your credit utilization, among other factors.

