Tyson Misses Estimates as Sales Slump, and Plans to Shut More Plants to Cut Costs

Key Takeaways Tyson Foods missed earnings and revenue forecasts and is shuttering more processing facilities to save money.

Sales and operating margin for both chicken and pork tumbled for Tyson in the quarter.

Tyson will close four chicken plants after shutting down two others in May.

Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) tumbled over 5% in early trading on Monday as the giant meat provider posted worst-than-expected results and announced it was closing more production plants to cut costs as sales slipped.

Tyson reported fiscal 2023 third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of 15 cents, well short of analysts’ forecasts. Revenue fell 2.6% to $13.14 billion, also missing estimates.

Sales sank 16.4% for pork, 5.5% for chicken, and 1.9% for prepared foods. Beef sales were up 5.2%. Operating margin for chicken dropped 7.5%, and 5.6% for pork. Operating margin for beef gained 1.3%, and it was 8.6% higher for prepared foods.

The company indicated that it would be shutting down chicken processing plants in North Little Rock, Arkansas; Corydon, Indiana; Dexter, Missouri; and Noel, Missouri, and would shift production to other facilities in the first two quarters of fiscal 2024. In May, Tyson closed two chicken plants in Arkansas and Virginia, eliminating 1,700 jobs.

CEO Donnie King said “current market dynamics remain challenging,” and explained that the decision to close the plants “demonstrates our commitment to bold action and operational excellence as we drive performance, including lower costs and improving capacity utilization.”

Tyson Foods shares have spent most of 2023 in negative territory.

