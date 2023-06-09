Justice Department Alleges Russian Nationals Responsible For Mt. Gox Hack

By
Kyle Torpey
Kyle Torpey Headshot
Published June 09, 2023
Digital generated image of bitcoin sign over glowing digital circuit board.

Andriy Onufriyenko / Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said that Russian nationals Alexey Bilyuchenko and Aleksandr Verner were responsible for hacking now defunct cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox in 2011, laundering bitcoin from the hack, and operating an illicit crypto exchange of their own.

Key Takeaways

  • DOJ alleges that Alexey Bilyuchenko and Aleksandr Verner laundered bitcoin linked to the infamous Mt. Gox hack.
  • The funds were allegedly used to establish another exchange called BTC-e, which gained popularity among criminal networks.
  • The DOJ alleges that the accused engaged in fraudulent contracts with a New York-based bitcoin broker to launder the stolen bitcoins.
  • Mt. Gox collapsed in 2014, leaving users with substantial financial losses and ongoing uncertainty regarding the distribution of remaining assets from the Mt. Gox estate. The charges may lead to the recovery of more funds for Mt. Gox's victims.

Laundering the Proceeds from the Mt. Gox Hack

In September 2011, Bilyuchenko, Verner, and their accomplices allegedly accessed the server hosting the cryptocurrency wallets of Mt. Gox, by far the largest bitcoin exchange at the time. With unauthorized access, they allegedly transferred bitcoins from Mt. Gox's wallets to their own controlled bitcoin addresses.

Over the span of approximately three years, from September 2011 to May 2014, Bilyuchenko, Verner, and their co-conspirators are said to have stolen around 647,000 bitcoins from Mt. Gox. The stolen bitcoins were allegedly laundered through bitcoin addresses associated with accounts controlled by Bilyuchenko, Verner, and their accomplices on two other online bitcoin exchanges, as well as through a specific user account on Mt. Gox itself.

The DOJ's allegations also suggest that the accused individuals engaged in fraudulent contracts with a New York-based bitcoin broker to launder the stolen bitcoins originating from Mt. Gox. Mt. Gox collapsed and filed for bankruptcy in 2014, resulting in significant financial losses for numerous users who are still waiting for the distribution of the remaining assets from the Mt. Gox estate.

Another Russian national, Alexander Vinnik, was previously charged with operating BTC-e in 2017.

