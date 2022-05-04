Uber Q1 2022 Earnings Report Recap

Uber Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction Earnings Per Share Miss -$3.03 -$0.41 Revenue Beat $6.9B $6.1B Mobility Segment Revenue Beat $2.5B $2.2B

Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha

Uber (UBER) Financial Results: Analysis

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) reported Q1 FY 2022 earnings results that were mixed relative to analyst expectations. The company reported negative earnings per share (EPS) of -$3.03, widening significantly year over year (YOY). Losses were driven by a $5.6 billion headwind related to the company's equity investments, including unrealized losses related to Uber's stakes in Grab, Aurora, and Didi. Revenue more than doubled YOY to $6.9 billion, solidly surpassing analyst predictions. Revenue growth was driven by a change in Uber's U.K. Mobility business and the acquisition of Transplace by the company's Freight business.

UBER Mobility Segment Revenue

Uber's mobility segment revenue also beat analyst predictions, coming in at $2.5 billion. This represents growth of 195% YOY. The company's mobility segment includes all ride-hailing products and services, as well as Uber's financial partnerships offerings. This segment is distinct from Uber's delivery and freight businesses.

This metric is particularly important at this point because, as the economy has opened up, customers are increasingly willing to use ride-hailing services, boosting Uber's mobility business. At the same time, the surging gasoline prices could rein in Uber's growth by hurting both demand and also the availability of drivers. In March, the company began imposing a temporary surcharge on prices paid by U.S. customers to cushion the blow for Uber drivers faced with paying for soaring costs at the pump.

UBER Outlook and Stock Performance

Uber predicts adjusted EBITDA of between $240 million and $270 million, as well as gross bookings of $28.5 billion to $29.5 billion for Q2 FY 2022.

Uber shares fell by 1.7% following the earnings release on May 4. The company's stock has significantly underperformed the broader market in the past year. Uber shares have provided a one-year trailing total return of -47.0%, compared with 3.3% returns for the S&P 500, as of May 4.

Uber's next earnings report (for Q2 FY 2022) is expected to be released on Aug. 11, 2022.