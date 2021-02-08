Key Takeaways Analysts estimate EPS of -$0.56 vs. -$0.64 in Q4 FY 2019.

Gross bookings for Eats are expected to soar as gross bookings for Rides plunge YOY.

Revenue expected to fall for third straight quarter as pandemic hurts Rides segment.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), the ride-hailing service that went public in 2019, has been among the hardest-hit companies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's ride-hailing segment, by far its biggest, has been severely hurt as millions of people shelter at home and as more people move away from big cities, Uber's biggest markets.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Investors will watch to see how dramatically these trends have impacted Uber when the company reports earnings on February 10, 2021 for Q4 FY 2020.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Analysts expect Uber to post a net loss per share for the 11th straight quarter as revenue declines year-over-year (YOY) for the third straight quarter.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Investors are also likely to focus on Uber's gross bookings for both its Rides and Eats segments. These two metrics reflect how the company's ride-hailing and food delivery services, respectively, have fared during the pandemic. Analysts expect gross bookings for Rides to drop significantly YOY, as gross bookings for Eats more than double.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Uber's stock lagged the broader market for much of the past year. As the pandemic began in earnest in late March and early February of 2020, Uber shares plummeted farther than the market as a whole, and the stock did not fully recover for months. Uber shares, however, began to soar after the company's Q3 FY 2020 earnings report on November 5. Since then, they have outpaced the broader market. Uber shares have provided investors with a total return of 59.1% over the past 12 months compared to the S&P 500's total return of 16.6%.

Source: TradingView.

Uber has yet to post a quarter of positive EPS since going public in 2019. Uber posted EPS of -$4.71 in Q2 FY 2019, its biggest loss during the nearly four-year period from early FY 2017 to late FY 2020. Still, the company's losses have been gradually narrowing during the past 6 quarters, although perhaps at a slower pace during the pandemic. In Q3 FY 2020, Uber posted the smallest quarterly loss since going public, or -$0.62 per share. Now, analysts predict Q4 FY 2020 EPS of -$0.56, which would be even smaller.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Uber's revenue has also been hurt in recent quarters by the pandemic as revenue in the ride-hailing business has plunged. After more than two years of quarterly companywide revenue growth YOY, this trend reversed beginning in Q2 FY 2020. Analysts estimate that Q4 revenue will decline by 10.8% YOY, the smallest YOY decline in the past three quarters.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿