Uber’s First-Quarter Revenue Was Likely Boosted by a High Take Rate

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), one of the world’s biggest ride-sharing companies, will likely report a narrow net loss in the first quarter on solid revenue gains boosted by a robust take rate or the percentage of each rider’s fare it keeps.

Key Takeaways Uber is forecast to report a net loss of $178.1 million, or 9 cents a share, compared to a much larger $5.93 billion loss in the same quarter last year.

Revenue growth slowed from the previous two years, when the loosening of pandemic restrictions caused travel demand to surge, but remained robust.

Total revenues likely rose 27% from a year earlier to $8.71 billion, boosted by a near-record 27.7% take rate.

Uber will likely report a net loss of $178.1 million, or nine cents a share, versus a much larger $5.93 billion loss in the same quarter last year, according to estimates compiled by Visible Alpha. Revenue is projected to have risen 27% from a year earlier to $8.71 billion, a slowdown from recent quarters. The company’s take rate likely held steady at 27.7%, helping to boost revenues. Uber reports its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, May 2 before markets open.

Revenue gains from Uber’s core ride-hailing business likely slowed from the blistering pace of the previous two years, when the lifting of pandemic restrictions and stay-at-home orders caused travel demand to surge. Ride revenue growth peaked at a 195% annual pace in the first quarter of 2022, after contracting 67% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2020, at the height of pandemic lockdowns.