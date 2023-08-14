UBS To Pay $1.4 Billion in Subprime Loan Settlement

The lawsuit stems from the bank's handling of mortgage-backed securities in the years leading up to the financial crisis

Published August 14, 2023
Swiss banking giant UBS (UBS) agreed Monday to pay roughly $1.4 billion to settle a lawsuit regarding its handling of residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the years leading up to the 2008 financial crisis.

Key Takeaways

  • UBS reached a settlement with the Department of Justice to pay $1.435 billion in a case surrounding the bank's handling of residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
  • The settlement concluded the last DOJ-filed lawsuit aimed at investigating the conduct of big banks and financial firms in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.
  • Credit Suisse, which UBS acquired in March, settled with the DOJ for $5.3 billion in 2017 to resolve a similar lawsuit relating to the bank's MBS practices.

The settlement concludes a civil-action lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice in November 2018, which alleged the Swiss banking giant defrauded investors in the sale of 40 residential mortgage-backed securities in 2006 and 2007. The suit alleged UBS deceived investors by claiming the securities were safer than they were and failed to disclose the riskiness of the loans backing them properly.

"With this resolution, UBS will pay for its conduct related to its underwriting and issuance of residential mortgage-backed securities," Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement. "The substantial civil penalty, in this case, serves as a warning to other players in the financial markets who seek to unlawfully profit through fraud that we will hold them accountable no matter how long it takes."

UBS vowed to challenge the DOJ's suit when it was issued almost five years ago. The bank attempted to dismiss the suit in 2019, but a federal judge in Brooklyn struck this down on grounds that the DOJ's complaint "alleged strong circumstantial evidence of conscious misbehavior or recklessness."

UBS shares traded 1% higher on Monday. They're up 28% this year, outperforming a 3% gain for the broader S&P 500 financial sector over this period.

UBS (UBS) YTD Return

YCharts

The Last of the Big Bank Investigations from 2008 Crisis

Monday's settlement concluded the last DOJ-filed lawsuit aimed at investigating the conduct of big banks and financial firms whose actions may have played a role in sparking and exacerbating the 2008 financial crisis. The Justice Department has settled with 18 other financial firms, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Goldman Sachs (GS) regarding their MBS practices.

Credit Suisse, the embattled Swiss lender that was taken over by UBS in a government-brokered deal in March, also settled with the DOJ in 2017 to resolve a similar lawsuit relating to the bank's MBS practices. It was forced to pay roughly $5.3 billion, nearly four times UBS's settlement.

Mortgage-backed securities played a critical role in the 2008 financial crisis. In the years leading up to the crisis, Wall Street lenders bundled subprime mortgages—those with low credit quality issued to borrowers who could not repay—and sold them to institutional investors. MBS were grouped into tranches and assigned credit ratings that vastly understated the true risk of default. When borrowers began to default on their mortgages en masse, the underlying securities quickly went sour and threatened to bring down the entire banking system.

