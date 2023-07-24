UBS Takes a $268 Million Hit for 'Credit Suisse Misconduct'

By
Kevin George
Kevin George
Full Bio
Kevin George is a freelance crypto writer and editor for Investopedia. He holds a master's degree in finance and has extensive knowledge and experience in the area of trading, markets, and economics.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 24, 2023
Facade of Swiss bank with Swiss flag, Bank Building of Credit Suisse, Bahnhofstrasse, Zurich, Canton of Zurich, Switzerland
altrendo travel / Getty Images

The U.S. Federal Reserve has hit Swiss bank UBS (UBS) with a $268.5 million fine over "misconduct" by its rival, Credit Suisse, before the two merged in March.

Key Takeaways

  • The Federal Reserve hits Swiss bank UBS with a $268 million fine.
  • The Fed took action against "misconduct" by Credit Suisse, which was acquired by UBS in March.
  • UBS shares were unaffected by the news with a small gain on the day.

The Federal Reserve Board announced a consent order and fined UBS Group AG of Zurich, Switzerland, for misconduct by Credit Suisse. The latter was acquired by its Swiss rival after a period of turmoil in March.

The misconduct charge was levied against Credit Suisse for "unsafe and unsound counterparty credit risk management." The Fed said the bank's practices with former counterparty Archegos Capital Management LP breached its fair conduct rules.

With additional fines from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority and the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), also revealed today, the total cost to UBS is expected to be around $387 million.

Credit Suisse was hit by $5.5 billion in losses after the investment fund Archegos, founded by former Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang, collapsed with $20 billion in losses. Regulators said Credit Suisse failed to manage the risk posed by Archegos despite repeated warnings.

Credit Suisse's CEO and chief risk manager both stepped down after the company announced a $252 million quarterly drop attributed to third-party losses.

"Credit Suisse’s failures to manage risks effectively were extremely serious and created a major threat to the safety and soundness of the firms," said Sam Woods, CEO of the Bank of England's PRA. "The seriousness and widespread nature of those failures has led to today’s fine, which is the largest ever imposed by the PRA.”

Despite the record fines, UBS shares were higher on the day by 0.75%.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Federal Reserve. "Federal Reserve Board announces a consent order and a $268.5 million fine with UBS".

  2. CNBC."Credit Suisse earnings Q1 2021: Archegos hedge fund weighs".

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description