Unemployment Claims Surged Last Week. Is the Labor Market Weakening?

Recent waves of layoffs announced by major companies may finally be showing up in the official statistics.



There were 261,000 new claims for unemployment insurance the week ending June 3, the most since October 2021, the Department of Labor said Thursday. The number of claims far exceeded the 236,000 that had been expected according to the median forecast of a group of economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

The jump in unemployment claims, an increase of 28,000 from the previous week, comes months after layoff announcements began at high-profile companies, and reports showing that businesses planned to triple layoffs.



Layoff announcements “typically take some time to be put into effect,” PNC senior economic advisor Stuart Hoffman said in a commentary. “This delay accounts for the recent rise in initial claims, based upon high-profile layoff announcements that spanned the transition from 2022 into 2023. This effect could also portend another escalation in the months to come, alongside the ever-widening net of jobs cuts spreads across industries.”



If the unemployment surge is the beginning of a trend, it could mean the high-flying labor market, which has so far resisted forces dragging it towards a recession, is losing altitude. Until now, employers overall have stayed firmly in hiring mode despite higher borrowing costs from the Fed’s anti-inflation interest rate hikes and banks’ tighter restrictions on lending in the wake of a string of bank failures this spring.

There are reasons to be skeptical, however, that the unemployment surge is as significant as it seems at first glance. The week in question covers the Memorial Day weekend, and official statistics are often skewed around the holidays, economists cautioned.



Still, the jump in layoffs could impact how the Federal Reserve proceeds in its anti-inflation campaign. Markets expect the Fed will hold its rate steady next week rather than raise it, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, which forecasts rate hikes based on Fed Funds futures trading data. Expectations for a hold increased in the wake of Thursday’s unemployment insurance report.