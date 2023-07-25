Unilever Stock Up 5% Following Earnings Beat Driven by Price Growth

Shares of Unilever PLC (UL) were up almost 5% on Tuesday morning following a second-quarter earnings beat by the consumer goods giant.

Key Takeaways Unilever PLC beat out earnings expectations for the second quarter thanks to nearly 10% sales growth.

Shares were up close to 5% on the news Tuesday morning, among the highest UL stock has traded since the beginning of 2022.

The company repurchased €750 million (about $828 million) worth of stock in the second quarter, with a dividend to be paid out Aug. 31.

While sales volume declined slightly by 0.2%, underlying sales grew in the first half of the year and ultimately came out at 9.1% more than the first half of 2022 thanks to 9.4% price growth.

"We're past peak inflation now, but there will continue to be a high level of pricing growth," Unilever finance chief Graeme Pitkethly told Reuters.

Translation: sticker-shock and shrinkflation at the grocery store are paying dividends for investors. Speaking of dividends, UL will pay out £0.38 ($0.49) per share for Q2 on August 31. In Q2, Unilever completed another tranche of stock buybacks worth €750 million (about $828 million), further rewarding shareholders.

Today’s gains help UL stock erase losses from the month of June, though the stock isn’t quite back to its early May levels of around $55 per share. That being said, UL stock is currently trading higher than it has for the majority of 2022 and 2023. This follows an early 2022 restructuring of the corporation’s various brands and holdings that saw a reduction of roughly 15% in senior management.

Unilever has faced increasing scrutiny in recent weeks for its ongoing operations in Russia, announcing just this week that it would allow Russian employees to be conscripted into the war in Ukraine.

Competitors Nestle ADR (NSRGY) and Procter and Gamble Co. (PG) will also report earnings this week, offering heightened visibility into the consumer goods and staples sector.

