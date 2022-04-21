United Airlines in the Black

UAL Stock Rises Despite Earnings Miss

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio
Mack Wilowski is an associate editor for Investopedia. He is a contributor to Investopedia's Term of the Day newsletter, the New York City Recovery Index, and the "What to Expect" weekly markets briefing.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published April 21, 2022

United Airlines (UAL) shares rose despite missing earnings estimates. The company forecast that it expects to be profitable this year for the first time since 2019. 

The company posted a loss of $1.4 billion during the first quarter of 2022, but joined Delta Air Lines in suggesting a rebound in travel demand will make it profitable this year. 

For the second quarter, United is forecasting operating margins of 10% and the highest quarterly sales in its history, with revenue per passenger mile up 17% from last year as higher airfares help cover increasing fuel and labor costs. 

The airline is facing a pilot shortage, particularly at regional carriers that feed its hubs, a problem faced by the broader industry. It is also paying more for jet fuel. The company paid $2.88 a gallon for jet fuel in the first quarter, compared to $2.05 in 2019. Excluding fuel, its costs jumped 18%.

United is expected to fly at 87% of its 2019 schedule during the current quarter. American Airlines also reports its results this morning.

"Even though air travel has recovered, higher fuel prices will be a headwind for airlines’ profit margins going forward. Expect United and other airlines to pass those costs directly to their customers," said Caleb Silver, Investopedia's editor-in-chief.

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description