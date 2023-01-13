United Airlines Expected to End Year Strong With Climbing Revenue

United Airlines Key Stats Estimate for Q4 FY 2022 Actual for Q4 FY 2021 Actual for Q4 FY 2020 Adjusted Earnings Per Share ($) 2.10 -1.60 -7.00 Revenue ($B) 12.2 8.2 3.4 Load Factor (%) 83.9 77.0 55.6

United's return to profitability in 2022 reflects industry-wide strength in passenger revenue as customers resumed traveling after periods of lockdown and amid easing COVID-19 restrictions around the globe. Conversely, volatility in jet fuel costs related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine could hurt the bottom line for aviation companies, though a spike in the price of airfare later in the year may offset the added expenses.

United ended 2022 on an upswing despite inflation, a slowing economy, and a nationwide year-end storm which upended travel schedules and led to the cancellation of thousands of flights. The company had fewer flight disruptions in late December than some of its competitors. It also aggressively expanded its fleet at the end of 2022 by ordering up to 200 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, a move that CEO Scott Kirby told employees would make United "the biggest [airline] in the near future."

United shares fell at the end of the year but rallied early in 2023 for an increase of about 17% compared with a roughly 12% drop for the S&P 500 Index over the last 12 months.

Source: TradingView.

The Key Metric: Load Factor

Load factors are key metrics because the cost of sending an aircraft into flight is relatively the same whether 50 or 100 paying passengers are aboard. That gives airlines an incentive to fill as many seats as possible. Higher load factors mean an airline's fixed costs are spread across a greater number of passengers, making the airline more profitable.

United's load factor percentage returned to the mid-80s in the second quarter of last year, matching its pre-pandemic level. An expected figure of 83.9% for the fourth quarter is lower than the previous two quarters but well above 77.0% from the prior-year period.