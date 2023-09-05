United Airlines Tech Issue Causes A Brief Ground Stop

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) briefly issued a ground stop for all departing United Airlines (UAL) flights due to a "systemwide technology issue."

Key Takeaways United Airlines issued a brief ground stop Tuesday afternoon, preventing flights on the ground from taking off.

The ground stop was lifted at 1:50 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed through an X post.

United Airlines shares fell as much as 3% before recovering some of their losses.

At 1:38 p.m. ET, United Airlines said it would prevent all departing airplanes from taking off until further notice, shortly after it had notified the FAA. Flights that were already in the air were not affected, and could continue to their destination. The airline lifted its ground stop shortly after, which the FAA confirmed through an X post at 1:50 p.m. ET.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took to X, confirming he was aware of the nationwide ground stop and said the DOT will ensure United Airlines "meets its obligations to affected passengers."

United Airlines shares slumped as much as 3% in afternoon trading Tuesday before recovering losses after the ground stop had been lifted. They're up almost 32% so far this year, double a 16% gain for the average S&P 500 airline stock over the same period.