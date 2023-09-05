United Airlines Tech Issue Causes A Brief Ground Stop

Departing United Airlines aircraft were prevented from taking off due to a "systemwide technology issue"

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio
Mack Wilowski is a staff writer for Investopedia, focusing on breaking news stories, earnings previews, and company-specific insights and analysis. Previously, he was an associate editor for Investopedia's earned media team, where he covered the New York City Recovery Index and Economy Tracker, the weekly "What to Expect" markets preview, The Investopedia Express and Green Investor podcast transcripts, and the Term of the Day newsletter.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published September 05, 2023
United Airlines aircraft

KENA BETANCUR / Contributor / Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) briefly issued a ground stop for all departing United Airlines (UAL) flights due to a "systemwide technology issue."

Key Takeaways

  • United Airlines issued a brief ground stop Tuesday afternoon, preventing flights on the ground from taking off.
  • The ground stop was lifted at 1:50 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed through an X post.
  • United Airlines shares fell as much as 3% before recovering some of their losses.

At 1:38 p.m. ET, United Airlines said it would prevent all departing airplanes from taking off until further notice, shortly after it had notified the FAA. Flights that were already in the air were not affected, and could continue to their destination. The airline lifted its ground stop shortly after, which the FAA confirmed through an X post at 1:50 p.m. ET.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took to X, confirming he was aware of the nationwide ground stop and said the DOT will ensure United Airlines "meets its obligations to affected passengers."

United Airlines shares slumped as much as 3% in afternoon trading Tuesday before recovering losses after the ground stop had been lifted. They're up almost 32% so far this year, double a 16% gain for the average S&P 500 airline stock over the same period.

United Airlines (UAL) Stock

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. United Airlines on X. "Post at 1:38 PM, Sep. 5, 2023."

  2. The FAA on X. "Post at 1:35 PM, Sep. 5, 2023."

  3. The FAA on X. "Post at 1:50 PM, Sep. 5, 2023."

  4. Secretary Pete Buttigieg on X. "Post at 1:40 PM, Sep. 5, 2023."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description